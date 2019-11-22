Need a top variant taxi, but carmaker won’t sell it? Here is how to get one

We have a plethora of rules to deal with. Day in and day out. While these rules do make us civilised and allow one to follow a certain pattern, more often than not they are twisted according to one's liking. We call it jugaad. One that will not break the rules but circumvent them and get you the desired result. This story is for those who need a top-spec version of a passenger car but as a taxi. Now I know that it is a bit tedious especially when reputed manufacturers have taxi iterations of their popular models. These are usually based on the base or lower versions of popular models, for example, Dzire, Xcent, Aspire and thereon. Moreover, manufacturers want a clear distinguishing factor between the two models, else it will be a bit hard to convince personal buyers. We know how a certain company's earlier policy backfired wherein their very capable sedan had a taxi image and was hence shunned by personal users.

A taxi ride yesterday helped open my eyes on the tacts we have in India. The driver, wanted a higher variant of an existing taxi model. He ended up getting one. However, his car was running on a white temporary registration plate. Thus ensued our conversation. He told me that it is indeed a taxi but is awaiting registration. Fair enough! However, he said that he has to get it registered at Haryana as a taxi, though he stays in Delhi. Every state has a different rule when it comes to taxis. The top variant cannot be registered as a taxi in New Delhi but in Haryana, it was possible. Moreover, the speed governer isn't an issue either there, according to him. This guy was a fleet owner and he has got multiple vehicles from many a manufacturer registered as a taxi in this fashion, from Haryana. He says that the vehicle health certificate for a new car is made after two years. At that point of time, more often than not, the checking mechanism only captures a photo of the car and its chassis. At the same time, the fleet owner confirmed that his warranty stays intact.

On further probing, he said that one of India's highest selling sedans (that also has a taxi version) was something he considered buying. However, the manufacturer as well as dealers weren't as co-operative and insisted that he buy the taxi version instead. Moreover, if he were to get a private new car from this auto maker, he will have had to go to Mewad, Rajasthan to get it registered as a taxi. He will still be issued a HR74 number plate. Apparently, private unregistered cars from this particular manufacturer, that have to ply in Delhi-NCR, can only be registered as a taxi there.

Regarding speed governors, there is an interesting theory. Imagine buying a very popular Rs 18 lakh taxi (multi-purpose vehicle). The company, it is claimed, doesn't install a speed governor in this car though its sedan gets it. Instead the throttle response is dulled a bit. These vehicles can technically do 100-120kmph easily. After all, more often than not, these MPVs are used for inter-state travel and sitting at 80kmph on the open highway isn't really going to go down well with the customer, who might be in a hurry. To be fair to him, he was right. I myself had a few trips in this model and on more than one occassion found the driver driving at 100kmph.

I did have a word with few manufacturers on this. The manufacturers don't support these kind of practices. If it comes in the know, the vehicle warranty will be void. An executive, on the condition of anonymity, told me that there are many ways in which people register their taxi. The procedure depends on what purpose the car is used for - hotel, radio cab or for airport runs. One being told of the aforementioned method, the executive paused to say that it is definitely possible in a country like ours. Another manufacturer told me that the speed governor rule was added to the CMVR but then it doesn't have a uniform call on all the states. Few RTOs are a bit relaxed on these norms while others take up cudgels. Moreover, the MPV maker confirmed that they indeed sell vehicles with speed limiting function. This is directly attached with the ECU and hence tampering with it is difficult. However, buyers do buy these cars without the speed limiter and install aftermarket tamperable units. It seems, I perhaps took a ride in one of the latter vehicles.

Have you come across any such jugaads? If yes, do let us know.

PS: My cab driver wanted a vehicle with more features. Perhaps, four-wheeler manufacturers can think of this aspect while making cab versions.