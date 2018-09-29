How to modify your Hyundai Creta into Range Rover for just Rs 4,000!

Range Rover is pretty much a champion in its segment with several celebrities and some very important people around the world opting for it. But then, in all possibility, so is the Hyundai Creta in its own segment. The compact SUV has been a rage in India ever since it was first launched here and still continues to go strong. However, if budget constraints have forced you to buy a Hyundai Creta but you're very hung up on a Range Rover in your dreams, someone in Kerela has a comforting news for you.

An owner of a pre-facelift version of a Hyundai Creta has transformed his compact SUV to look like a fully grown SUV Range Rover. The subtle imitation project includes a Range Rover grille along with a Range Rover Badge up front as well.

Besides the grille and badge, the modified Hyundai Creta has been given an LEP treatment on the headlamps and fog lamps. The compact SUV now also features black alloy wheels, which certainly add to its now aggressive appeal.

The video posted on a YouTube channel 'Modified Cars' reveals that the grille was bought from a Range Rover showroom in Qatar. The price of the grille is Rs 4000, but if you're looking for the LED treatment as well, that's going to cost extra.

Hyundai Creta facelift was launched in May this year at a starting price of Rs 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Compared to the previous model, the facelifted Creta gets exterior and interior changes with additional features.

Powering the 2018 Hyundai Creta are the same engine options that used to run the outgoing model. That said, the compact SUV can be picked from a choice of a 1.6-litre diesel, 1.-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre diesel engines.