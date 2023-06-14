Flooded car? Here are five simple maintenance tips if your car was flooded in the rain.

With the monsoon beginning in India, people not only have to worry about traffic but flooded roads as well. While flooded roads can be avoided, a flooded car is a nightmare. May cars get flooded in their basement parking, or when left outside in the street.

So if you are one of those left in such a situation, what do you do? We explain. We tell you how to maintain your car after flooding.

Flooded car maintenance tips

Do not start the car

First and foremost, resist the temptation to start the car, as this can do more damage than good. Unlock the car manually (not using the key fob) and open all the doors. If there is excess water, let it drain and let the interior of the car get some air. Avoid switching on any electrical system in the car. Also, let the car dry out completely and use a portable fan if required to speed up the process.

Call an authorised service centre

For most, the second step will be to call an authorised service centre and get the car towed to be fixed by an expert. This is the right thing to do and what we recommend as well, however, there are a few who like to maintain vehicles themselves.

Disconnect the battery terminals

Almost all cars have the bonnet release mechanism inside the car, so once you’ve opened the car doors, open the bonnet and disconnect the battery terminals. This is an added safety measure so that water does not cause any short circuits.

Change fluids

Once you’ve made sure there is no damage to the wiring, the next step is to change fluids, all of them. Drain the engine oil, gearbox oil, differential oil, power steering fluid, and clutch fluid. Change the coolant as well, as if dirty water managed to get into the system by chance, it can cause further damage. Also, change the airfilter.

Empty the fuel tank

Once all fluids have been changed, the next step is to drain the fuel tank, as water could have entered it. Any water with the fuel can cause trouble to the cylinders, fuel injectors/carburettors (older vehicles), and other components. Drain it completely and refill. Now you can connect the terminals and start up the car.