How To Deregister your car: What you need to know before you scrap your old car

The national capital, that will include New Delhi and the NCR has taken on the National Green Tribunal’s order to ban and deregister cars that supersede the 15-year mark. Now with over 3 lakh cars affected, owners of old cars are lining up outside RTO to find out the due process to deregister your car. The first step in this process then would be to issue a letter to the RTO requesting that your vehicle is deregistered. The next important part of the process would be to get the car scrapped so as to get maximum value for your vehicle and to ensure that your vehicle or your registration isn’t used for nefarious or illegal purposes.

To get your car scrapped one must ensure that the scrap dealer is authorised by the government to ensure that the RTO can process your paperwork quickly. The first thing that the scrap dealer is supposed to do will be to remove the chassis number from the vehicle in question and hand it over the vehicle owner. Prior to finally scrapping the vehicle, the owner and the scrap dealer can negotiate the best price for the vehicle basis its condition and the quality of its parts.

It is the vehicle owners onus as to what price he gets for the various ancillary parts that include tyres battery and tool-kit etc. This price depends on the condition and the age of the parts. CNG dual fuel cars can negotiate for the price of the cylinders. It is also important that the vehicle owner ensure that the vehicle is scrapped in their presence so as to ensure transparency of the process. The vehicle owner is only required to furnish a copy of his registration certificate to the scrap dealer through this process. photographic evidence is also advisable once the scrapping process is done.

The next step would be to get a receipt for the scrapping on the scrap dealers official letterhead and submit this along with your RC and your Chassis number plate to the local RTO. Once these documents are submitted to the RTO the process of deregistration begins. The RTO will then re-verify the documents against reports from traffic police and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Additionally, it will also look into the sales history of the vehicle and check the records of sale and repurchase of the car. If all these are found to be satisfactory then the RTO will deregister the vehicle without objection.