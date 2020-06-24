How to customise your Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Baleno: Online Nexa configurator explained

The Maruti Suzuki's premium arm, Nexa has a fantastic car configurator that allows one to customise their vehicles while keeping the factory warranty intact.

We all want our cars to look different than our friends. Why should two cars look the same when the people driving them have their own personalities. This is a thought that has been subscribed to by elite carmakers like Lamborghini or Bentley, recently the Indian mass market four-wheeler manufacturers too have started their customisation program. We recently happened to stumble upon India’s number one carmaker, Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa website configurator. While browsing through it, we happened to try and customise a car online. The mind-boggling options available is something that one should definitely try out. We went further ahead to see where it takes us. Must say, the ease of use is good. However, there are a few downsides to this and we list this out in case you’re trying to book a Nexa car in the near future.

First up, logon to the Nexa website. Click on the configurator tab. The prompter will ask if you have configured a car before or not. After you reply to the question it will take you to the page wherein you got to select which car you’re buying. The accessories page pops up. Remember that these accessories are endorsed by the company and hence you can be sure that your car warranty sticks. Thereon, you can add styling kits for the interior as well as exterior. For some cars in their base configuration like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, interior styling kits aren’t available. For Nexa cars, the safety elements are standard and hence the safety pack too is grayed out.

As for the cons, it will be nitpicking here from our side but something Maruti can definitely work on. A body kit if selected doesn’t show up as the zoomed-in view. Instead, one needs to apply the body kit and then only view it. If one hovers their cursor over the styling kit, there is no description that pops up and tells what exactly are they buying. If these small things can be fixed, this could be one of the best car configurators online for cars below Rs 10 lakh.

