How to clean your car after Holi: Top 5 tips and tricks

Holi is celebrated with much pomp & joy in India and its colours can often leave your car covered in stains. Check out the top 5 tips to clean and protect your car after the Holi festival.

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is celebrated in many parts of the world. This vibrant colourful festival marks the beginning of the spring season in India and is celebrated with enthusiasm. While playing Holi is fun, its colours can often leave your car covered in stains. Here are the top 5 tips and tricks to clean and protect your car after the Holi festival.

How to clean your car after Holi:

Rinse off the car with water

The first step to cleaning your car after Holi is to rinse it thoroughly with water to remove any loose coloured powder or dirt. Do not use a high-pressure hose as it can damage your car’s paint.

Use a pH-neutral car shampoo

After rinsing, the next step is to use a pH-neutral car shampoo to clean the car. Also, use a soft sponge or cloth to avoid scratching the paint. Once the car is washed, use a microfiber towel to dry it off.

Clean the wheels and tyres

The wheels and tyres of your car can also be affected by the coloured powder and dirty water. Use a separate cleaning solution for wheels and tyres to remove any stains or marks.

Clean the interior

If the interior of the car has been stained, clean it thoroughly. Use a vacuum cleaner to remove any loose powder or dirt from the seats, carpets and floor mats. One can also take the help of a car interior cleaner to clean the dashboard, door panels and other surfaces.

Apply wax or sealant

After washing and drying your car inside & out, apply a layer of wax or sealant to protect the car’s paint from any future damage. The protective coating will also make it easier to clean your car next time.

By following these above-mentioned tips, one can easily ensure that their car remains in a good and hygienic condition after the Holi festival. Once again, team Express Drives wishes you all a very Happy Holi!

