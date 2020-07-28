Now buy a new Skoda Rapid, Karoq online with Skoda Contactless Programme

Skoda Auto India has updated its official website to cater to customers looking for a contactless transaction when buying a new vehicle. While the automaker was accepting bookings for new vehicles online, the new platform allows the entire process to be digitised.

Skoda Auto India had introduced the Skoda Contactless Programme with the new website ‘buyskodaonline’ for the Indian market earlier this year. The Czech automaker has updated its website to allow customers looking to buy a car in a contactless online manner with a more seamless experience. With the updated platform, Skoda is offering its customers a live sales consultation suite and a contactless virtual product demonstration. The feature will be offered to prospective buyers via video conferencing over smartphones, tablets and personal computers. Skoda ensures that the system integrates its entire dealer network across the country which currently has a strength of 80 touchpoints.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said that with the Skoda Contactless Programme, the automaker and its dealer network has been provided with the tool to stay connected with its customers to deliver an “uncompromised sales and service experience” during these unprecedented times. With the new programme, it provides customers with the opportunity to explore and experience Skoda’s range of models and services from the comfort of their homes.

Skoda has now introduced the new MySkoda mobile application. The application is designed to allow customers to explore the products and services more seamlessly on a mobile device. Customers can locate the nearest dealership and book a service appointment, access service history of their vehicle, it also features a service cost calculator and the option to search for accessories as well.

Skoda Auto India has also released a video demonstrating how the user interface works:

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.