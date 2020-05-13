How to buy Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and more online: Comprehensive sales platform explained

As most manufacturers are trying to introduce online platforms to allow customers to book and buy cars from their home, Mahindra is trying to deliver a more comprehensive approach with its “Own-Online” platform to ease the process further.

The world has been forced to practice social distancing after the outbreak of the highly contagious coronavirus pandemic. People have been forced to stay home to contain the spread of the virus and nations across the globe have been under lockdown. India has been no exception, with the lockdown being enforced from March 24 which continues on till date. While the virus may still be at large, daily lives and businesses must continue to operate, with added safety precautions of course. Nearly all Indian automakers have decided to use online platforms and digitised methods to interact with customers for sales and after-sales services for a contactless, and safer experience.

Mahindra and Mahindra recently launched their online platform for the same called “Own-Online”. Mahindra’s Own-Online seems to be one of the most comprehensive websites that are being offered by a manufacturer in India. The platform looks to offer some key elements which are not offered by other carmakers in India with a simple 4-step process.

The four-steps include explore and personalise, get exchange quotes, choose finance and insurance options and final payment and delivery. But what sets Mahindra’s platform apart from the others is that it is also allowing prospective customers to view on-road or transaction prices offered by dealerships along with a full breakdown with components such as registration, road taxes and insurance. It is also providing discount offers that can be availed by customers.

Through the four stages of the sales experience, customers can choose between Mahindra’s current model range which includes the KUV100, XUV300, XUV500, Scorpio, Bolero and the Alturas G4. Mahindra is offering customers a 360-degree interior and exterior view of the vehicle with accessories and personalisation options as well. Along with which, a time slot for a personalised online product demonstration is also provided.

In the shortlisting phase, you can even consult an expert who can guide you through the best option with offers and schemes that are available on the Mahindra vehicle which you have selected.

Once the online booking has been processed, then one can explore finance, insurance options that are available to the customer. At this stage, it also provides the provision for an exchange offer quote for any existing vehicle that the customer would like to exchange.

Finally, the on-road price is provided with the break-up of the entire cost to the customer. Once it is processed, the order is placed and the vehicle would be delivered to the customer’s doorstep at a later date.

Many car manufacturers in India offer some of the features that Mahindra is providing with their online solutions. But it seems that Mahindra’s new online platform tries to offer one of the most comprehensive experiences yet.

