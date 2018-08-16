How to apply for Driving License online: Step-wise process explained in images

In a big push to digital India, over 90% of applicants applying driving license have moved online confirmed Delhi's Transport department. This is also very similar to other states including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana and Maharashtra. As per the Delhi data alone showed 17,435 online application of total 19,375 fresh applications for the permanent driving licence in July 2018. The government of India led by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) is working on this digital push and had launched the Parivahan Sarathi website that has centralised issuance of a driving license and also offers other services including vehicle registration, fancy number booking, renewal of driving license and the mobile app mParivahan also gives information about driving licenses and registered vehicles.

Various data show that overall over 60% of applications of new driving licenses have become online. Currently, citizens from 27 Indian states can apply for DLs online. Here's a step-wise process on how to apply for driving license online across India.

Step 1: Go to the Parivahan website (www.parivahan.gov.in) also known as Sarathi website

Step 2: Scroll the Online Services icon and click on Driving License related services

Step 3: Select the State you belong from a list of 27 states

Step 4: On the left, you will see a list of online services including Apply Online

Step 5: If you are applying for the first time then select Apply 'New Learners Licence' or click 'New Driving Licence'

Please note that you can apply for a new DL online only if you already have a learners licence or a Forgein DL.

Step 6: You will be prompted to put in your Learner's license number or the foreign DL number along with issuance date

Step 7: The next page will ask you the details of your state, RTO and Pincode along with the FORM 4.

Step 8: In FORM 4, you will fill your Name, Address, Aadhar and other required details and select the category of driving license you are applying for.

Step 9: Uploading documents for DL online: You will also need the scanned copy of your passport size photograph and your signature. Keep them ready.

Step 10: Once done you will be asked to select the date and time for your DL test and you need to appear physically to the respective RTO.

Please ensure you are carrying a printout of your final application along with orignal documents and reach atleast 20 mins before the scheduled test time.