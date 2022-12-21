How the ZConnect app gives an edge to Tata Tiago EV driving experience

The ZConnect app is available on both Google Play Store and App Store. Consumers can benefit significantly from the connected features, which are part of this app.

Tata Motors introduced the Tiago EV in September 2022 with an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries will begin in January 2023. The Tiago EV will be equipped with 45 smart connectivity features as part of the ZConnect app suite.

ZConnect users can access the following services –

Remote commands

Users can remotely control the various features of the 5 seater hatchback by installing the ZConnect app like lock/unlock, climate control, switch on/off the lamp or even activate the horn.

Driver behaviour monitoring and Drive Analytics

A driving scorecard is also provided at the end of every trip by the ZConnect app suite that monitors and analyses driving behavior. A variety of insights can be obtained, such as instances of harsh braking or acceleration, average speed, etc. These scorecards can also be shared on social media or on an inbuilt community of EV owners called “Tribes”.

Location Based Services

This is one of the useful features of the ZConnect suite. Through location based services, drivers can easily find the nearest charging station. They can even find their car in parking lots or anywhere through the ‘find my car’ feature. It also consists of Navigation and weather updates.

Additionally the ‘sharing live location’ feature allows users to share their live location with chosen friends/relatives for additional security.

Vehicle Health

Through the ZConnect app, users can also track the vehicle health on their smartphones such as remote diagnostics, alerts for critical car parameters, car health dashboard, charging status/time to full charge, charging history, auto and manual DTC check and monthly health report.

Safety and Security

Talking about the safety, the ZConnect app is designed to send out instant crash notifications, an emergency SOS, and panic notifications, when necessary. Users can also remotely immobilise their car using the dedicated 24×7 call centre, in case the car is stolen.