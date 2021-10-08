How the new Mercedes-Benz Car-To-X alerts you of incoming potholes, hazards

The all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class brings a lot of new tech to the market as always. Now it can talk to other cars and let you know of pending hazards or potholes on the road with the Car-to-X feature. But how does it work?

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has always been the pioneer in introducing new automotive technology to the market. The new seventh generation of the S-Class does the same. Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the locally-assembled CKD model of the latest generation S-Class which is priced at Rs 1.5 crore. This new luxury sedan will be assembled at the automaker’s assembly line in Chakan, near Pune. The same facility has been assembling the last four generations of the S-Class for the Indian market since 1998.

They say that if you want to know what kind of features an everyday hatchback would come loaded with in the next 10 years, you look at what the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has to offer today. The S-Class has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest automotive innovation to market. It is why the S-Class has been revered as “The best car in the world”.

Features like Airbags, ADAS, Automatic Climate Control, are only some features that the Mercedes-Benz S-Class introduced to the automotive world.

While there are many innovations the new W223 seventh-generation brings a boatload of new tech to the market. But one, in particular, was recently introduced with the CKD version of the S-Class in India.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class with Car-To-X

The new W223 S-Class features what the German automaker is calling Car-To-X. The S-Class is of course a connected car, embedded with an e-SIM for internet connectivity. With Car-To-X by Mercedes-Benz, the S-Class can talk to other connected Mercedes cars on the road through modern cloud technology and receive alerts and warnings of hazards that may face along the route.

The basic principle of how the Car-To-X technology works is — a Mercedes-Benz vehicle enabled with Mercedes ME that is driving on a route. At a particular point on the road, it encounters and maneuvers over a speed breaker, slippery road conditions, or a pothole. The vehicle detects the situation and sends out a message to the cloud.

The cloud then sends an alert to all S-Class driving on the route within a 3km radius. This will allow the driver to be aware of the situation and the road ahead.

Currently, the Mercedes-Benz ME Cloud is enabled to provide eight alerts on the road. They include Potholes, Speedbreakers, Broken Down vehicles, Slippery Roads, Traffic Warnings, Accidents, Heavy Rain, and Hazard Lights.

Mercedes-Benz claims that on Indian roads, more than 11,000 vehicles are plying with Mercedes ME connect. With the Car-To-X feature, Mercedes-Benz is looking to enhance road safety in India.

Like every other feature the S-Class has brought along, we expect Car-To-X to become enabled in more Mercedes models in the future. Eventually, the technology would also trickle down to our everyday cars as connected vehicles are on the rise in India.

