How the new Honda City could upset Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz with this surprise

The all-new Honda City and the older model will co-exist but not necessarily as personal and fleet versions respectively.

Image of the Thailand-spec model used for reference

Everyone is waiting for the all-new Honda City. A couple of my friends too are eager to have a go at this model. Well, I can purely understand the excitement part of it. Honda, affected by the virus, like everyone else has delayed the launch plans of their new car. In this case, the fifth-gen City. Rajesh Goel, the senior vice president, marketing and sales for Honda Cars India Limited, said

The all-new 5th generation Honda City is one of the eagerly awaited launches of this year. Due to the lockdown situation, we are working on its launch timelines to align it with production resumption, re-opening of dealership facilities, and also community normalcy.

It is apparent that the City launch was expected in April. We can now safely assume a launch in June 2020. It could be a digital one given the current situation. However, of more interest is the fact that the older City will continue alongside the new one. This is the first time that Honda Cars India will do this with any of its models. Rajesh confirmed this by saying

Regarding the existing 4th gen City, it’s a very successful model and continues to be extremely popular. As you know, we recently introduced its BS6 version, so technically we can produce and sell it in BS6 regime as well. The City customers have predominantly been personal buyers and we will keep following the same strategy for the City brand.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Contrary to rumours, there will not be a City taxi directed at the fleet market. Instead, the current and upcoming models are likely to co-exist. At present, the City is the most expensive car in its segment. We’re talking of cars like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento here. The City starts at Rs 9.91 lakh whereas all others have a lower price point. It is likely that Honda might price the new City starting below Rs 10 lakh while the older one is likely to get a revision. Currently, there are offers of up to Rs 1 lakh off on the City. Perhaps an asking price of Rs 8.5 lakh, lone petrol engine, and only two variants will help Honda market the older City better, alongside the new one.

Also Read Discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on Honda City BS6

In this fashion, the newer car will also have a breathing space. Given that the new City will have petrol and diesel engines, it will be the ideal upgrade for someone who has had the older car. This will also allow Honda to price the new City a bit closer to the Civic. Speaking of which, the Civic will get a diesel engine in the near future. This depends on the production resuming in full strength.

Also Read Honda Jazz facelift to have one engine

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.