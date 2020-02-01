How the new 2020 Hyundai Creta will look like. Kia Seltos rival unveil at 2020 Auto Expo

Hyundai India has released the first sketches of the upcoming second-generation Creta SUV. The all-new Hyundai Creta will make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and will feature a new design language, based on a new platform and will come loaded with new features. The 2020 Hyundai Creta is expected to make its India debut on February 5 in Greater Noida.

The design sketch released by Hyundai India shows that the Creta, as expected will look like the ix25 model that is already on sale in the Chinese market since 2019. At the front of the SUV is Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, flanked by headlamps with an all-new split design. At the rear, design elements for the front seem to be replicated like the pattern for the headlamps are similar to the tail lamps. The tail-gate of the new Creta looks to be more chiselled and bold with the overall vehicle having an aggressive stance.

Currently, Hyundai India has not revealed any glimpse of what the interior of the vehicle may look like. However, it is likely that the design would not sway too far from the one seen on the Chinese model. The dashboard layout in the Chinese model is brand new featuring a vertically positioned 10.25-inch sized touchscreen. Some images from the Chinese website suggest that the interface of the screen allows it to be used in its entirety or have a split-screen interface depending on the requirement. The conservative amount of buttons on the centre console also suggest that the screen will also contain the controls for the HVAC.

The steering wheel is likely to feature the same design as all modern Hyundai models with the 3-spoke design with multi-fiction buttons. While in China, the driver is provided with a semi-digital instrument cluster, whether Hyundai will offer it in India, remains to be seen.

The 2020 Creta will be based on the same platform as its sister, the Kia Seltos, hence, it is likely to be powered by a similar line-up of engines. The Seltos is powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with the 1.4-litre turbo petrol with a 7-speed DCT on offer. However, the Creta will most likely to come with Hyundai Blue Link with internet-connected features like the Venue and the Elantra. This feature allows remote access to the vehicle through a smartphone app to the customer with various functions and data.