How the Hyundai Venue in US and India are different?

The Hyundai Venue is scheduled to be launched in India on May 21, the manufacturer unveiled the final production model for the global market at the New York Auto Show, while an exclusive preview for India was made simultaneously on a one of a kind location – n the middle of the Arabian Sea. However, there are some subtle and some significant differences between the models showcased in New York and the India spec model. We tray and narrow them down for you here.

Power House

First and foremost, the Hyundai Venue in India will be offered with three engine options. Namely, a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, Turbo-GDI engine which develops 118bhp. This engine will be offered with a manual or a twin-clutch automatic gearbox option. Additionally, the Venue will also come with an 81bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine along with an 88bhp 1.4-litre turbo diesel engine. As the US-Spec model is not required to meet the tax bracket for 1500cc and below engine capacity regulation, it is equipped with Hyundai’s Smartstream Gamma 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with dual port fuel injection which is paired with a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Size Matters

Since the Sub-4-metre regulation is specific to India, the US spec is marginally larger in dimensions when compared to the India-spec model of the Venue. Width wise, both models are identical, however, the US spec is 41mm longer, and the wheelbase is also elongated by 19mm. The India spec Venue is marginally taller by 26mm which is down to the added ground clearance which is demanded by Indian customers.

Different Styles

Some evident differences between the US and India-spec models of the Hyundai Venue are on the exterior design of the car. For instance, the headlamps though shaped similarly, the modules are completely different. The US spec has its front fog lamps integrated into the main housing, while the Indian spec gets small circular lamps mounted just above the chin of the front bumper on either side. Additionally, the skid plates are also different. The rear bumper and styling of both US and India-spec models of the Hyundai Venue seem to be quite similar, but there are subtle differences which can be seen in the rear fog lamps and the design of the rear bumper.

Customer Wellbeing

The Hyundai Venue set to be introduced in the Indian market will feature a sunroof, which is not offered in the US-spec, however, an interesting option that will be offered with the Venue in the US is called Denim. Denim can be coupled with denim cloth and leatherette interior with a white contrasting roof. Additionally, the Venue in the US will also be offered with heated seats and side view mirrors which the Indian model will miss.

Tech Advancement

The Hyundai Venue will be the first ever locally manufactured mass-market connected car in India. Equipped with Hyundai Blue Link technology, the car will perpetually be connected to the internet through an eSIM with 4G LTE high-speed connectivity. This will enable around 33 features which can be controlled through the infotainment system of the car or through the user’s smartphone via an app. 10 of those connected features are specific to the Indian market, while three additional features have been tailored to suit Indian requirements. Hyundai will offer Blue Link in the US market as well, albeit, with some changes and other features. For example, the US model can not only be controlled by the smartphone app, but users will also be able to control their vehicle through their Google Home or Amazon Echo devices. As that technology has not yet caught on in the Indian market, it seems irrelevant to offer these features in India as personal virtual assistant devices are used by a small population in the market.