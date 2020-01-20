How the 150km range Mahindra eKUV wasn’t designed to be an EV but ended up being one

It is a known fact that manufacturers usually design their vehicles to meet the compliance for the next 5-6 years. Engines as well as bodywork together. So something like a fact that the vehicle body is already designed to take on a diesel (if its not available already) or perhaps a CNG. Even something like an electric powertrain is also kept in mind while designing a vehicle. So, it kind of comes across as a surprise that the Mahindra eKUV100 was never designed to be an EV. It was only when the e20 was going to be discontinued, did the Mahindra engineers think of the KUV100 as a replacement platform.

Typically an electrification program takes around 2-3 years. Mahesh Babu, the CEO of Mahindra Electric, says that the eKUV is a special vehicle for the company. It is the first program where most of the motor as well as electronics were designed and made by Mahindra Electric. Mahesh adds that this vehicle will display their prowess and it will be far superior to the other vehicles in the market. This in essence also prepares the Mahindra Chakan plant for electrification - it will start making motors, electric controllers and other parts in-house.

This is a very good aspect as Mahindra will then be able to price its electric vehicles competitively. The eKUV in fact paves the way for electrification of other Mahindra vehicles like the XUV300. The eKUV will provide much more value to a customer, says Mahesh. If you look at the specifications of the eKUV that are out already, it boasts a 54.4hp/120Nm motor that is paired to a Li-ion (16kWh) battery. The claimed range is 150km. Charge wise, a fast charger will give you full range in less than an hour while a regular one will provide juice in six hours. These charge-related numbers are quite good when you compare them with bigger vehicles like the Nexon or even the Kona electric.

Mahindra has earlier said that the eKUV will be a sub-Rs 9 lakh onwards vehicle, making it the most affordable electric car in India. The launch is expected to take place at the Auto Expo 2020. We can't wait! Can you?