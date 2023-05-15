How safe is the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny — Euro NCAP results tell the story

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was tested in 2018 when it secured a three-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. Here are the crash test results.

Safety is given utmost importance with new cars in recent times, especially after the new crash test norms, Global NCAP’s revamped testing methods, and with Indian cars securing 5-star ratings. Now this brings us to the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny and its safety rating.

To begin with, the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny for India has not been crash tested yet, however, the three-door version was, by Euro NCAP. During the Euro NCAP crash tests, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny secured a three-star rating. Here are the detailed decoded crash test results.

Adult safety

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny three-door managed to score 4.6 points out of 8 in the frontal offset test while scoring 5.8 out of 8 points in the frontal full-width crash test. The passenger received good leg and head protection, while the driver received adequate leg protection, marginal head protection, and weak chest protection. Overall, with multiple other tests, the Jimny scored 27.9 points.

Child protection

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny fared better in terms of child safety, securing 84 percent overall, compared to the 73 percent it secured for adult protection. Euro NCAP commented:

“In the frontal offset test, protection of all critical body areas was good except for the necks of both dummies, protection of which was rated as adequate. In the side barrier test, the protection of both dummies was good for all critical parts of the body.

The front passenger airbag can be disabled to allow a rearward-facing child restraint to be used in that seating position. Clear information is provided to the driver regarding the status of the airbag and the system was rewarded. All of the restraint types for which the Jimny is designed could be properly installed and accommodated.”

Safety equipment on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Jimny tested in 2018 by Euro NCAP was equipped with dual airbags along with curtain airbags, seatbelts with pre-tensioners, a seat belt reminder, ISOFIX child seat anchors, automatic emergency braking (AEB) for pedestrians and in city conditions, and speed and lane assistance.

The Indian version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will have front and side curtain airbags, ABS, ESP, EBD, and seatbelt pre-tensioners. The Indian version of the Jimny will skip on active safety features such as lane assist, AEB, and speed assistance. So how will the Jimny perform in the new Global NCAP rating? Stay tuned.