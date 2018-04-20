How Nissan saved 95 million litres water using this unique car washing technique

Nissan India has saved a whopping 95 million litres of water in the last four years. The company has achieved this feat through a unique wash technique called Foam Wash. The Foam Wash technique was introduced at most of the service centres across India in the year 2014. The technique uses only 90 litres of water per car as compared to the conventional car wash that consumes 162 litres. That said, foam wash reduces the water consumption by 44%. Car washes at service centres are a major component of after sales and servicing of customers’ vehicles that require a large amount of water.

The company has illustrated this by the fact that the amount of water saved by Nissan India in the last four years is equal to the water consumption of 3.8 lakh households in India for one day. The benefit of foam wash is not just limited to water saving. The technique contains no hard chemicals and hence, it is completely eco-friendly. Furthermore, the foam wash by Nissan also enhances the gloss of cars by 38 percent.

Speaking on this initiative, Sanjeev Aggarwal, who is the Vice President, after sales at Nissan Motor India Pvt. said, “Nissan aims to contribute towards sustainable development of society through our product and services. The Foam Wash initiative is quite popular amongst Nissan and Datsun car owners and allows us to collectively save water, time and contribute towards a sustainable eco-system.”

Such techniques indeed prove beneficial not only for the manufacturer but for the customers as well. Water being a valuable resource should be used sensibly and more manufacturers should come up with such techniques. For more such news and updates, stay tuned with us!