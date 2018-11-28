How Maruti Suzuki’s JIM institute is helping the Skill India initiative in the automotive sector

Maruti Suzuki's Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM), the joint initiative between the Government of India and Government of Japan aims to create a pool of skilled manpower for industries in India. For this purpose, Maruti Suzuki's first Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) has been set up at AS Patel (Pvt.) ITI, in Ganpat University, Mehsana, Gujarat in 2017-18. In addition to the technical curriculum, JIM imparts training in some of the best Japanese shop floor practices, soft skills, safety and offers training on the latest tools and equipment. This institute is a model ITI that offers 8 trades related to automobile manufacturing, maintenance and services. The institute gets first of its kind mini Vehicle Assembly line, safety lab, virtual welding simulators and spot welding guns that have been installed for hands-on learning experience of the students. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki has joined hands with 110 ITIs across 27 states in India to make skill development relevant to the current industry requirement and enhance the employability of the students.

Maintaining its commitment to #SkillIndia, Maruti Suzuki says that it has taken Skill Development initiative to a next level and has invited a Japanese trainer to train students in latest technologies and global best practices at Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) in Mehsana, Gujarat. The said initiative is supported by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan to identify the trainer. The company says that the Japanese trainer has an expertise in service training along with over 40 years of experience in automobile service in Japan. The trainer will impart technical training and knowledge in advanced automobile technologies the students and faculty in the field of technical education. The said training started on 26th November, 2018 over a period of two weeks covering two batches of students and aims to benefit over 50 students, and 15 faculty members and trainers.

During the training, the students will also get training on soft skills like HO-REN-SO, discipline, punctuality, cleanliness, safety and quality in the field of service. Another objective is to train the trainers in the Japanese way of automobile service training and train them according to the best practices followed at Suzuki Training Centre so as to make the training methodology at par with Japan. After the training, students will undergo a test and will be awarded a certificate that will open doors for them for better job opportunities in the industry.

The training sessions at JIM include classroom lectures and practical sessions including videos and a handbook has been developed exclusively in for better understanding of the students. Currently, over 430 students are studying in various trades and JIM aims to increase the student capacity to 1,000 by 2021. The average salary offered to students is approximately Rs. 10,300 CTC per month and close to Rs 6 crores have been invested till date by MSIL towards equipment, machines, training and so on. JIM is ISO 29990:2010 certified and the certification is awarded to JIM for implementing a Quality Management System for learning services for non-formal education and training in accordance with ISO 29990:2010 standards. JIM has proposed to add 3 new trades namely Press Tools, Jigs & Fixtures, Dies & Moulds and Machinist which will be accommodated in 10,000 sq. ft. workshop. The students will undergo 48 training hours per week and 10 hours additional for Japanese manufacturing practices and soft skills for which they will get Certificate from METI, Japan.

Commenting on the training at JIM, A. K. Tomer, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the growing skill gap is a crucial challenge faced by young India. The company's aim at JIM is to reduce this gap and empower students with skills relevant to the automobile industry requirement. Besides the core technical skills JIM grooms students in Japanese Manufacturing Practices and Processes that are important to succeed at the workplace. These soft skills have been identified as one of the most important factors for a person to be successful in a manufacturing or an automobile service setup.

Speaking on the two-week training he said that the advanced workshop for the students of Mechanical Trade is to teach them the latest developments in the automobile industry. Through these workshops, the students get a global perspective about the work culture and learn about the latest automobile technology from the expert himself.