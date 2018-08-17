How Mahindra Thar, Scorpio & Tata Safari 4×4 owners can help Kerala Flood rescue operations now

Kerala flood relief operations have had to be stepped up as incessant rains bring fresh havoc across the state. While the death toll has surpassed 100 and over a lakh people taking shelter at relief camps, the state has sounded a red alert in 11 out of the 14 districts. Three wings of the armed forces have been deployed across the state, who are carrying out rescue operations, including airlifting stranded families via helicopters. Now, the relief management has urged 4x4 SUV owners to step forth to reach difficult terrains.

According to a TeamBHP report, Kerala district relief managements have requested owners of off-road capable vehicles to volunteer and help rescue teams reach regions that are difficult to reach. SUV owners willing to volunteer can reach out to their respective collector's office or collectorate numbers. Relevant phone numbers can be found here.

Be safe while off-roading and wading through flood waters

Choose to volunteer if you think your SUV is in a good condition, especially the tyres. If you happen to have a separate set of knobby tyres, now may be a good time to instal them. If your regular tyres are worn out, you could put yourself at risk of getting stranded on a slushy stretch of road.

Select lower ratio 4x4 for tough regions. If the SUV is in deep water a snorkel works best, but considering not everyone has one installed, keep throttling to keep water out of the exhaust. Do not stop in deep water.

If you happen to own something the likes of a Mahindra Thar or Scorpio or Tata Safari or any other SUV capable of off-roading and are within reach of the affected areas, volunteer to help. The situation has been worsening in Kerala. The gates of 35 out 39 dams have been opened due to rising water levels.

About Rs 8300 crore worth of damage has been caused to the state with over 10,000 km of roads and thousands of houses damaging. More than 15 bridges have collapsed and several families have been left stranded in flooded areas.