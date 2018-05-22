How Japanese martial art technique is helping make Maruti Suzuki cars

It is very difficult to maintain and manage high-scale volumes and quality hand-in-hand especially when it comes to automobiles. India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki not just owns over 50% market share in India but is also posting double-digit growth every year increasing its market share in the country. All this while ensuring rolling out high-quality products with no compromise on safety or additional work pressure on its plant workers. Maruti Suzuki is one of the few companies which has the least rejection rate of components in its assembly line and its suppliers too are now adopting a Japanese way to enhance the skills of its employees.

Maruti Suzuki suppliers have now started opening DOJO centres inside its manufacturing units to develop quality skills for employees working on the respective assembly lines. The company says that over 80% parts of a car are manufactured at the vendor’s end and therefore ensuring quality at vendor-end is critical. Maruti Suzuki is now working with its respective suppliers to teach them the Japanese way to increase efficiency and productivity at work.

What are DOJO Centres:

In literal terms, DOJO means ‘a place of the way’ in Japanese. It is a space for immersive learning traditionally in the field of martial arts Kendo, Judo and Aikido but DOJO is now been practised in various fields including software development and now in skill development. We had the chance to visit the DOJO centre at UNO Minda's plant in Manesar. This or any DOJO centre serves as a workshop that helps in skilling, acclimatizing and thoroughly preparing workers, especially new workforce before they join work at manufacturing plants. It provides hands-on-training and real work environment for employees to train in genuine conditions. They are thought about the company's values, ethics and most importantly about safety. In a DOJO centre, a worker is trained again and again in a task systematically using models or mock-ups till he or she perfects it. Experienced trainers help the new operators gain confidence and correct them each time.

Hands-on Training before actually working on the production line

A usual DOJO training at the UNO Minda's plant that builds headlamps and taillights and other components for Maruti Suzuki take about 17 days. These pieces of training are work specific and can be customised as per the requirement. DOJO was first launched in 2016 and since then alone in this training centre about 400 people have been trained. Maruti Suzuki has over 450 suppliers and over 90 of them have already established such DOJO centres to enhance skill development. The company is confident that all its suppliers will have DOJO centres by 2020.

Nirmal Minda, Chairman & Managing Director, UNO Minda says that "DOJO has helped in better productivity. Better skills lead to efficiency and the biggest benefit we have seen is the reduction in the rejection rate of a product. DOJO has helped in increasing efficiency and increase the speed of our manpower." He also further confirmed that UNO Minda is further taking the DOJO training to its own suppliers to develop skills and ensure quality products.

Ajay Tomer, Executive Director, Corporate Planning told Express Drives that "DOJO Centres not only introduces workers to technical parameters but also helps in employees' overall development, we are confident that all our suppliers will have DOJO training centres by 2020."