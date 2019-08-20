How Jaguar Land Rover’s new tech will let you watch 3D movies without individual screens or glasses

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that it is working on a next-generation heads-up display technology that could project real-time safety information in front of the driver. Moreover, this tech will also allow the passengers to stream 3D movies directly from their seats as part of a shared and autonomous future. Jaguar Land Rover added that engineers are working on a powerful new 3D head-up display that will project safety alerts, such as lane departure, hazard detection, sat nav directions, and to reduce the effect of poor visibility in poor weather or light conditions. Moreover, Augmented reality would add the perception of depth to the image by mapping the messages directly onto the road ahead.

Head and eye-tracking technology would follow the user’s position to ensure they can see 3D pictures without the need for individual screens or shutter glasses worn at the cinema. All thanks to this tech, occupants inside a car will be able to enjoy their own choice of media including journey details, points of interest or movies – and optimised for where they are sat. The next-generation head-up display research is a part of Jaguar Land Rover’s ‘Smart Cabin’ vision that aims to apply technologies which combine to create a personalised space inside the cabin for driver and passengers with enhanced safety, entertainment and convenience features as part of an autonomous, shared future.

The research undertaken in partnership with the Centre for Advanced Photonics and Electronics (CAPE) at University of Cambridge – is focused on developing an immersive head-up display, which will closely match real-life experience allowing drivers to react more naturally to hazards and prompts.

Valerian Meijering, Human Machine Interface & Head-Up Display Researcher for Jaguar Land Rover, said that the development in virtual and augmented reality is moving really quickly. This consortium takes some of the best technology available and helps the brand to develop applications suited to the automotive sector. Not only does it provide a much richer experience for customers, but it also forms part of the brand's Destination Zero roadmap; helping it to move towards a safer, more intuitive and smarter future, for everybody.