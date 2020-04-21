How Indian auto industry reacted to sudden demise of Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW India

The Indian auto industry received a shocker that, Rudratej Singh, President and CEO, BMW India and former Royal Enfield executive, has passed away. Here is how the Indian auto industry mourned the loss of Rudratej Singh on social media.

Published: April 21, 2020 12:31:22 PM

On April 20, Rudratej Singh, President and CEO of BMW India had passed away at a young age of just 46. Rudratej Singh had extensive experience working with Unilever and Dabur India before he became a part of the Indian automotive fraternity. In January 2015, he joined Royal Enfield as the Global President. It is where we and the auto industry got to know him as ‘Rudy’. He served with Royal Enfield for over four years before he moved on from the company. Following his stint at Royal Enfield, he took the role to lead BMW India as President and CEO in August 2019.

The news of Singh’s passing due to cardiac arrest came as a shock to the entire industry. Industry executives and other auto brands took to social media to pay tribute to Singh and his family.

Siddhartha Lal, Chief Executive Officer of Eicher Motors (parent company of Royal Enfield) tweeted:

Zac Hollis, Director – Skoda Auto India expressed his condolences to Singh and his family:

Head of Audi India, Balbir Singh Dhillon expressed his grief on his Linkedin profile:

The German Ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner also tweeted lamenting the loss of Rudratej Singh, whom he had met during the Delhi Art Fair in January 2020:

The news comes as another blow to BMW India this year. Earlier this month itself, Mihir Dayal, Sales Director, BMW Group India had passed away after a battle with cancer. Dayal passed away at the age of 40.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Rudratej Singh and to BMW India.

