How India is preparing for the Electric Mobility revolution: Why a robust ecosystem is critical

If you haven’t heard of the name Delta Electronics, it is likely that you will hear it increasingly so over the next decade as the country gears up for a switch to electric mobility. Before the mobility revolution begins, however, India will need an ecosystem that can sustain Electric Vehicles, and that is where Delta Electronics comes in. Delta is one of the pioneers of the switch to electric and has long been a component supplier to all companies that have an electric agenda. Including a feature list of German and European Luxury Marquees. The scope on India, Delta is the name behind the Bharat Charger, a make in India Charger for the current crop of Indian Electric Cars, like the e20, eVerito and the Tata Tigor EV. We spoke to Mr Akshaye Barbuddhe- Business Head, EV Charging Solutions, Delta Electronics India about the evolution of electric cars in India, and how manufacturers like them are preparing for the change in the mobility paradigm.

EV Ecosystem in the country and future plans in the EV space:

The automotive industry is currently one of the fastest growing industries which are witnessing unprecedented global interest in recent times and has emerged as the most promising alternatives to fuel solution. Considering the current environmental conditions which have gone worse over the years, depleting air quality, increased imbalance of gases in the atmosphere; the government has been laying strong thrust for higher adoption of electric vehicles. Each additional combustion-engine-based vehicle manufactured and used leads to adding carbon dioxide and other pollutants, eating up additional fuel, and an extra load on our already burdened infrastructure and traffic. While it is valid to switch to EV, it is also important to understand the need for a conducive environment to support the EV. EV infrastructure is necessary for the Indian automotive industry to continue to retain its foot on the ground and gain additional hold as the world shifts its axis towards EVs.

The government’s 2030 mission might seem to be an over-ambitious milestone to achieve, but with support from stakeholders such as private players and EV customers, the Indian automobile sector is gearing up to transform into an electric vehicle dominated sector. Delta's role in India, specific to EV charging is quite clear. We have the right topography, technology and a roadmap for more sustainable adoption, which are in fine tune with the global EV charging environment.

For EV we have a well laid out plan, to make all the products as per Indian needs, involving our local engineering efforts, available and accessible to everyone and converting it to Indian cost. The objective is to provide solutions that are made in India and best understands the Indian needs. This would be our approach and we will keep a check when the market is prepared, opportunities are present and the ecosystem is set. We have a long-term roadmap ready.

Realistically speaking, what percentage penetration do you see for EVs in the next 5 years?

The EV Ecosystem in India is in a nascent stage and is dominated by e-rickshaws and two-wheelers with a very less percentage of four-wheelers presently. But there is a clear potential. There are a number of factors that will help EV overtake engine based vehicles and give direction to the electrification of mobility in the country. To start, right EV charging infrastructure, supporting EV policies, level of utilization of vehicle and the value proposition.

With the government being ambivalent, EV has seen a mix of phases. The government act of tweaking the licensing policy for EV charging stations which clarifies that setting up of EV charging centre does not require any kind of license is certainly going to boost the growth of EV charging solution in India and in turn greater penetration of EV in the country. Many private players are also joining their hands for setting up EV charging solution infrastructure. Being a leader in the EV segment, Delta has also introduced its complete range of energy efficient EV charging solutions. This offering will enable the nation to keep pace with the growing demands for a robust electric vehicle infrastructure. Thus, we can expect a decent amount of growth in the newly-introduced electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions in near future, as all the stakeholders are coming towards making India’s EV dream a reality.

At present Lithium Ion aside, what is the newest battery technology that you see emerging?

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries have been the most preferred power source for modern technologies, overtaking lead-acid batteries due to their longevity and energy density. With a rise in the power demands and requirement of energy storage mechanism, there is a need for sustainable alternatives to traditional battery storage systems. Additionally, with a gradual rise in the Li-ion prices and cases of sudden battery drain have caused researchers to look elsewhere for effective, low-carbon battery bases.

Can you elaborate briefly on what technology and the cost that goes into an EV Charging Station in India (Both DC and AC)?

Delta has a wide range to offer both in AC and DC, starting from 3.3 kilowatts up to 150 kilowatts. We have AC charges, DC fast chargers, and ultrafast chargers. One very specific thing about Delta is we are in top 3 companies who offer charger up to 1000 Volts, this is the unique thing in terms of the technology.

What are the current challenges in the Electric Vehicle ecosystem and the best possible solutions from Delta to address those?

Growing EV penetration is likely to have a varied impact on different players in the power and utility sectors. For India's Electric vehicle fleet to keep moving forward, the need is for adequate charging infrastructure which will play a pivotal role in the proliferation of EVs, an assurance for the stakeholders to firstly, make investments to set up and develop the suitable infrastructure, followed by manufacturing of EV components and systems in the country and finally a well-designed policy that gives clear measures and further backed up with incentives and mandates to give stakeholders a more firm picture of the future.

EV brings together two separate value chains of the automotive and power sectors together and interlinked. As EV adoption increases, the risk of overloading local transformers becomes particularly high during peak hours and so should the awareness and dependency on renewable energy should rise, giving an opportunity for exploring synergies between EV and grid batteries.

Delta Group delivers energy-efficient EV charging solutions including AC EV charger, DC quick charger, and Site Management System. Delta’s complete range of energy efficient electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions are able to fulfil the needs for various applications such as parking, workplace, fleet, residential buildings. Our EV chargers offer high-performance power efficiency up to 94%, support communication functions for system integration. Our aim is to bridge the gap between EV and the lack of charging infrastructure that somehow acts as a roadblock in the path of EV to grow and flourish. Our advanced EV charging solution offerings will enable the ecosystem to keep pace with the growing demands for a robust electric automobile infrastructure.

Plans to sustain Delta’s EV charging infrastructure business if there is a downturn in the EV market?

Our aim is to reach to varied markets and be visible throughout the nation. We don't want to set our image as a service provider but as OEM for EV. Looking at the rise in awareness about sustainability and emphasis on the use of natural sources of energy, the sector would surely see a rise and we’ll be there to deploy our EV solutions to give it a further push. We have covered a sizeable geography of the country and provided our solutions and services to all. We now have almost 30 successful installations in the field and are now in conversation with many different suppliers and verticals, investors, OEMs and entrepreneurs. We at Delta are committed to offers all range of products, which are localized, and a complete 'Make in India' plan. We are a global company but are proud to offer completely indigenized EV chargers, in a complete ecosystem developed by local engineers.