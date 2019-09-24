How Hyundai is beating the Indian downturn with its new models and export

Hyundai Motor India hosted international partners in India as a part of the International Partners Meet 2019 in New Delhi. Hyundai India invited 60 international partners from 29 countries for the event. Hyundai is the largest exporter for automobiles in India and delivers to over 91 countries across the world. To celebrate the achievement, the manufacturer invited its international partners to strengthen and commit to long-term export plans.

The event featured a two-day track event at India’s only F1 race track, the Buddh International Circuit. The track-day involved drive experiences of the Hyundai Venue, Grand i10 Nios and the Santro. The manufacturer hosted partners from South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Vietnam, Chile, Peru, Colombia, in addition to new partners from Africa namely: Ethiopia, Zambia and Ghana.

In the midst of an economic slump in India, leading to the Indian auto sector witnessing its worst slowdown in history, Hyundai India has managed to stay ahead of the curve due to regular new product launches and exports. While domestic sales were down for the entire automobile industry, Hyundai India gained market share by 2.77% despite sales being lesser in the period of April-August 2019 when compared to 2018. In addition, the manufacturer showed impressive numbers for exports which also grew by a massive by 20.46% between April-August 2019 exporting 86,300 vehicles this year while the manufacturer exported 71,645 units in the same period in 2018.

Hyundai India states that it has signed agreements with all 60 partners from the 29 countries to receive at least one model if not all three models (Venue, Grand i10 Nios and the Santro) exported from India in order to strengthen its export business.