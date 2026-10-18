How Hyundai Bayon will bridge the Venue-Creta gap

Hyundai India opens bookings for the Bayon SUV, positioning it between the Venue and Creta with advanced AI tech, dual 12.3-inch screens, and a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Hyundai India is set to expand its SUV portfolio with the launch of the Bayon on October 26, with bookings already open at Rs 11,000. Billed as an ‘Intelligent Utility Vehicle’, the Bayon introduces segment-first tech, including a Perplexity and SoundHound AI-powered generative voice assistant, an NVIDIA-accelerated ccNC dual 12.3-inch screen setup, and OTA updates for up to 19 vehicle controllers. Under the hood, it packs a proven 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), mated to a 6-speed manual or IVT automatic.

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Expected to sit neatly between the sub-4-metre Venue and the midsize Creta, the big question is whether the Bayon will pull fresh footfalls or cannibalise existing showroom siblings.

Gaurav Vangaal, associate director, Light Vehicle Production Forecasting, Mobility Global, believes the vehicle will expand Hyundai’s market footprint: “The Bayon should bring incremental volumes for Hyundai by pulling in buyers who find the Venue too compact but aren’t ready to stretch to a Creta. Some cannibalisation of entry Creta variants is inevitable, given the expected price overlap and the shared 1.5-litre engine. On balance, though, it will widen Hyundai’s net.”

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Vangaal notes that crossovers like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx sit under 4 metres and benefit from a lower tax bracket, and so we need to see the Bayon’s final dimensions and how Hyundai prices it against that. Ultimately, the Bayon is important for Hyundai because its placement creates vital headroom for the next-generation Creta to move further upmarket, making the overlapping price bands a calculated stepping stone for the brand.