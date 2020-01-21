How Hyundai Aura could dethrone Maruti Suzuki Dzire due to BS6 emission norms

In 2019, around 3,38,000 compact sedans were sold in India. Among which, Hyundai India owned a little over 5% market share in the segment with the Xcent. However, a majority of the sales for the Xcent came from the commercial usage and fleet operators. Now the Korean automaker has introduced an all-new model - the Hyundai Aura to replace the Xcent from its line up. The newer generation model is based on an all-new platform and sees a major design change with a sharper and sporty design approach. Additionally, it comes loaded with many segment-first features and most importantly BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines.

Hyundai with the newly launched Aura (priced between Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 9.22 lakh) is aiming to become the segment leader as stated by Amit Dhaundiyal, General manager product Planning at Hyundai Motors India Limited. Dhaundiyal believes that this target is possible because 40% of the sales in the segment come from diesel-powered models. This would play into an advantage to Hyundai as rivals, Maruti Suzuki is on the path to discontinue its smaller capacity diesel engines from the Indian market entirely.

Additionally, Hyundai states that about 46% of sales for its sub-compact SUV, the Hyundai Venue come from the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The automaker believes that the demand for the 1.0-litre will also open up new opportunities for the Aura sedan as well.

MD Hyundai Motor India, S.S. Kim confirmed t also confirmed that it is working on a brand new electric car for the Indian market. This model is said to be heavily localised and designed for the Indian market. The platform would most likely be shared by its sister brand Kia who may also introduce an EV based on the same platform in the Indian market.