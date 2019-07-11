How every MG Hector sold will now contribute to girl education

MG Motor India has announced that it has commenced contribution towards girl child education with the commencement of sales of the MG Hector. Collaborating with non-government organisation Iimpact, the manufacturer will contribute towards facilitating one month’s education for every girl child from every Hector sold. Iimpact is engaged in providing education to young girls through its learning centres in remote villages across the country. To begin with, MG will support 30 of these learning centres and plans to expand to other centres every year.

“As responsible corporate citizens, MG India and IIMPACT share a common vision of supporting, providing access to women to support themselves and transform their lives and the community around them,” Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said.

“Educating and empowering the girl child is amongst the most impactful ways of doing so. With IIMPACT, the focus is on girls hailing from underprivileged backgrounds, as they work towards creating a better future for themselves. The initiative also enables owners of MG vehicles to contribute to and support a critical cause and become MGChangemakers.”

“We share a common vision with MG India, an organization which is focused on gender diversity as a core principle. Our aim is to provide access to quality education to the girl child, particularly in areas lagging in basic social services and economic development,” Rema Harish, Executive Director, IIMPACT, said.

“Regional inequalities are compounded by historical social inequalities, particularly for the girl child. Our program seeks to bring about social change through education. We are grateful for this partnership which will help address issues in these specific areas.”

In 2018, MG collaborated with ‘The Better India’ for the “MG Changemakers” initiative, honouring six women trailblazers that inspired change in different communities across the country. The aim was to highlight how women can create a positive impact within the society.

The car manufacturer also joined hands with Trax NGO to launch its road safety initiative, ‘Road Safety and Juniors Programme’. Since its launch in November 2018, the programme has already been implemented across 257 schools in Gurugram and Faridabad, impacting over 300,000 school students.