How Delhi Traffic Police’s Facebook live updates can help you avoid traffic jams!

If there is anything more notorious than the Delhi’s pollution then it is the Delhi’s traffic jams. Year after year more cars and buses are joining the same limited space available on the roads and the rate at which new highways are being made is rather much slower compared to the rate at which new vehicles are joining the roads. And with worsening road conditions, it is only getting harder to step out even for short distances.

Delhi Traffic Police has been highly active when it comes to making sure that the capital roads stay congestion free. Delhi Police’s social media team is active from last 8 years and updates its social media handles about every small and big news straight from the Delhi’s roads. Now today it has been confirmed to Express Drives that Delhi Traffic Police will be utilizing the Facebook live feature on its social media platform to continuously send updates about the traffic status in Delhi.

The Delhi Police team has already been trained under the Facebook India experts, and will soon start working on the same. The team will go live from all the congested locations, and will also interact with the people active on the live broadcast via special tools available for live video engagements.

Currently, the team sends all the live updates related to congestion, best routes, or broken down vehicles on the road. The new Facebook live updates will help everyday commuters to select the best route and dodge the traffic more effectively. Delhi Traffic Police Twitter page is currently being followed by over 2.57 lakh people while its Facebook page has close to 2.67 lakh likes. Stay tuned for more updates.