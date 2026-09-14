How BMW quietly killed the ICE vs EV distinction

BMW’s launch of the 740 M Sport and electric i7 at an identical price tag of ₹1.95 crore challenges Mercedes-Benz’s strategy, offering buyers a single, grand flagship design regardless of powertrain.

When Mercedes-Benz India electrified its flagship lineup in 2022, it drew a line between ICE and EV, both in terms of design and pricing. The teardrop-shaped EQS was priced Rs 1.55 crore, ex-showroom, almost Rs 5 lakh less than the S-Class, but the EQS was smaller, and the traditionalists stuck with the three-box silhouette of the S-Class.

BMW India took the exact opposite route with the launch of the new 7 Series range last week.

By pricing both the 3.0-litre petrol 740 M Sport and the fully electric i7 eDrive50 at an identical Rs 1.95 crore, BMW has removed both the pricing and design divide. Instead of EV sedan buyers having to choose a sleek aerodynamic egg – albeit at a far more affordable Rs 1.3 crore (current EQS price) – by spending Rs 1.95 crore, they can choose a far more imposing design.

In both the 740 M Sport and the i7 eDrive50, the road presence is identical, with their glowing kidney grille, flush door handles, and aggressive stance. Inside the cabin as well, both ICE and EV have the full-width BMW Panoramic Vision display, the 14.6-inch passenger screen, and the 31.3-inch 8K Theatre Screen in the rear.

Where Mercedes-Benz asked buyers to pick between two distinct car personalities, BMW’s strategy is that true luxury isn’t about separating ICE and EV designs, but about delivering one flagship identity, regardless of what powers the wheels.