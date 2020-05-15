How BMW plans to overcome COVID-19 crisis with past experience in wars, financial crisis and more

With a century-long history to look back at and learn from, BMW hopes its wealth of knowledge from past experiences will guide it through the coronavirus crisis. We think that everyone should too.

The advent of the coronavirus has sent the world in disarray. It is considered to be one of the worst crisis since the Second World War. But the worst of times has been responsible for forcing humans to persevere and overcome the hardships and challenges. BMW, a company with its century-long history dating back to 1916 aims to use its experiences from the toughest times in its past to find the strength and inspiration to overcome the modern challenges in the battle with coronavirus. Here is a look at the past of BMW to see just exactly what it has had to endure to become the multi-brand conglomerate it is today.

BMW started as an aircraft engine manufacturer in 1916. Its birth took place right in the middle of the first world war. In the midst of the crisis, the company manufactured nothing but the 6-cylinder BMW Illa aero-engine and was considered arguable one the best in its era. Its successor set the world record at the time by taking a pilot over 32,000 feet. BMW had become renowned for its aircraft engines, but after the end of the war, the production of aero-engines was prohibited in Germany. This led it to use its expertise of designing reliable and efficient motors and reinvent itself to building engines for boats, trucks and buses.

Eventually, BMW started making smaller boxer engines which were supplied to motorcycle manufacturers. BMW used to supply to German motorcycle company Victoria. Later, when Victoria decided to build its own engines, BMW had no one to build for. So the company yet again had to reinvent itself, so instead of looking for an OEM to supply its engines to, BMW decided to build its own motorcycle around its boxer engine. This gave birth to the first BMW motorcycle ever – the R 32 which made its debut in 1923. It is considered the genesis of what we know today branded as BMW Motorrad. In the 30s, BMW started making cars as well which saw a notable amount of success.

BMW R 24

But the success was short-lived as, in 1939 as the Second World War had begun. When the dust settled in 1945, BMW’s production site in Eisenach was lost in the Soviet occupation zone, along with its expertise as a manufacturer. The company was then left to start yet again from scratch, manufacturing essential goods like pots and pans, and agricultural equipment along with a few lightweight alloy bicycles. Once it received the approval from the authorities, BMW got right back up and built the R 24 motorcycle, its first model in the post-war era and was followed by later models.

But in the 50s, a market transformation meant that motorcycles were no longer as desirable as the automobile and BMW needed to sell more cars, but the money was just not coming in. And by the end of the 1950s, BMW was on the verge of collapsing. But Daimler Benz AG, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz wanted to buy out the company and use the struggling company as its engine maker. But last-minute quick thinking from smaller shareholders resulted in adjournment of the meeting before the deal could be completed. Thus leaving the deal that could potentially destroy the brand, to fall apart. BMW restructured itself and eventually introduced the BMW 1500 and called it the “New Class”. The BMW 1500 evolved into what we know in the modern world as the 5 Series.

BMW 1500 New Class

The latest generation BMW M5

BMW then also survived the oil crisis in 1973 with new smaller cars with smaller engines. It managed to expand with new manufacturing facilities, broke sales records, acquired new British brands like Mini and Rolls Royce along with now-defunct Triumph name from British Leyland to become what we know today as the BMW Group. BMW is now one of the leading luxury car brands around the world.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Now, this is not a simple BMW history lesson. It is only an example of many companies and ideas that started over 100 years ago that still exist today. Most of the centurions have survived most if not all of these crises in their history. These stories tell us that even in times which seem as dark as they do now with the coronavirus leading to an overwhelming amount of uncertainties — the world has been able to come out of it stronger and smarter in the past, and it can in the future.

Many parallels in the automotive world can be drawn from the story of BMW, like Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz, Skoda, and many more with rich history and heritage have survived. The scars have built the characters of the brands and some even wear them with pride. These hardships are only temporary, but they will bring out innovation and perseverance in all of us as they have in the past. Some may fail, and some may succeed. We must adapt, change, shrink and survive or die. As BMW aims to draw inspiration from its past, it also tells us to look within and around to come out stronger and smarter once this dreaded train exits the tunnel.

