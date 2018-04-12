How a handwritten note helped a man land his dream car, a 1971 Volkswagen bus

A man from Lindenhurst, New York, got his hands on his dream car 8 years after he'd first seen it, fallen in love with it and in a faint hope – slipped a handwritten note through an open window. It was a 1971 Volkswagen bus, which then-16-year-old Kyle Cropsey called his 'future car'. Kyle received a call last week from Cris Mead, of Oakland, California. Mead's father, Cornelius, had purchased the van new and named it Matilda, taking his family on cross-country trips. Cris Mead was cleaning his father's van after his death when he found Cropsey's note in the VW's log book. Mr Mead and his family decided to give the van to Cropsey, but on some conditions. They want him to update them about its restoration and “go on plenty of adventures”.

Kyle Cropsey was 16 years old when he first saw Matilda in a car park at Rockaway Beach when Matilda belonged to someone else. Kyle scribbled a note and slipped it in through an open window, asking the owner to call him if ever they wanted to sell it. He then took a picture in front of the bus and when he posted it on Facebook, he wrote: "My future car".

Even eight years on, Kyle had never forgotten about the Volkswagen bus, and on Sunday, Matilda was really his. Four days earlier, Cropsey received a call from Cris Mead, 51, of Oakland, California. Mead’s father, Cornelius Mead, had purchased the van new and named it Matilda. He lavished attention on her for decades until he died last week at the age of 82.

Over the years, Cropsey estimates he’s dropped about 20 little notes into Volkswagen vans he’s admired. But when Mead called, Cropsey said he “had a feeling” it was about the van he saw at Rockaway Beach.