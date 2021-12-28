Hot hatches, ADVs, EVs & more: Express Drives’ most popular YouTube videos in 2021

There were several electric vehicles this year, we also pitted a couple of hot hatches against each other and a number of cars motorcycles. Let’s a take looksie..

And with that, the last week of the year is here already. The past two years have been unique for all of us and far from normal owing to the pandemic. However, some business as usual did take place in the months which saw the microscopic tyrant resting before it reared again. Work was affected for one and all and like others, we too tried our best to keep services up and running. The result of which is some very popular videos on our YouTube channel. There were several electric vehicles this year, we also pitted a couple of hot hatches against each other and a number of cars motorcycles. Let’s a take looksie..

Volkswagen Polo GT vs Hyundai i20 Turbo

Yes, there was a drag race involved as you’d expect. While the Volkswagen Polo has been a prominent entity in the hot hatch market for almost a decade now, many competitors have come during this time and tried to bring the heat to the German marquee. One such competitor is the new Hyundai i20 which also comes with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It produces more power than the Polo GT and boasts a long list of features as well. Does the i20 stand a chance to dethrone the Polo? Watch our video to find out!

Simple One Electric Scooter

The likes of Ather have displayed competence in their electric scooter market in India and now, there’s a new name in town – Simple Energy. Their first electric scooter called One which is said to be nearing its final production stage. Simple claims a range of a whopping 236 km in one charge in test conditions.

SVM Prana Electric Bike Review

Coimbatore-based Srivaru Motors has come up with their all-electric bike – PRANA. The company has already delivered the first few units to the customers and we at Express Drives were invited to try the eco-friendly motorcycle. Here is if the Prana manage to impress us and in this video, Pradeep Shah tests top speed, acceleration, range, and lots more!

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan was launched at a price bigger by about Rs 10,000 compared to the older version. Is it just the Tripper navigation that’s been added? No, there’s more. For example, a new seat, luggage rack and better ergonomics for tallers riders. Abhilasha Singh finds out if the small changes really do make any difference to improve the Himalayan.

New 2021 Tata Safari Review

Is the new Tata Safari worthy of the iconic badge? Or is it just an elongated Tata Harrier? Rahul Kapoor and Arpit Mahendra sample the new SUV and also look back at the old Tata Safari Storme to see how the SUV has changed over the course of time, and is it any better?

EV charging station cost, time, process at Plug-N-Go

One of the major aspects that influence EV buying decision is charging time and cost. So, to understand the process better, we spent time with an MG ZS EV, an all-electric SUV and took it for charging at a Plug-N-Go charging station. How long does it take to charge? How much does it cost? What is the process of charging an electric car? Arpit Mahendra walks you through.