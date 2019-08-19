Horrific Video: Speeding SUV rams into pedestrians in Bengaluru, leaves 7 injured

In a shocking incident, an SUV lost its control and rammed into the pedestrians in Bengaluru. The incident took place at the city's HSR layout locality on Sunday that left as many as seven people injured. A CCTV footage of the incident shows a speeding SUV losing its control and hitting multiple people that were walking on the pathway. The accident reportedly took place at 3 in the afternoon and two out of the seven injured people are critical. The footage shows the people eating at a foot joint while some others can be seen walking on the pathway. The CCTV footage shows that as soon as the accident took place, the passersby rushed towards the vehicle to help the injured.

Watch the horrific video here:

#WATCH Bengaluru: A drunk person drove his car over pedestrians on a footpath at HSR Layout locality. The driver was taken into police custody & injured were admitted to hospital. Case registered. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mmS8e69MPw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

According to the police, the driver of the SUV was drunk and was later arrested. A case has been registered against the driver for drinking and driving. No casualties have been reported in this accident so far. A few weeks back, a 17-year Bengaluru old boy took an SUV from his neighbour for a joyride after which he ended up crashing the vehicle resulting in a death. The boy also took along one of his friends and even after hitting two girls, he kept driving the car after which he hit a two-wheeler and a car. The youth was finally stopped after a few people chased and blocked him.

Express Drives urges its readers to drive safely and responsibly and always wear a seat belt while driving. Moreover, it's better to keep the speed of your vehicle in check especially in crowded places. And last but definitely not the least, never indulge yourself in drink and drive activities as it will put not only yours but the lives of others on the roads in danger. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit now!

Video source: ANI