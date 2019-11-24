Horrific Video: Speeding car falls off flyover in Hyderabad, kills one pedestrian

A speeding car killed one pedestrian in Hyderabad after it lost control and fell off the Biodiversity flyover. Apart from claiming a life, the accident has also left four others injured. The mishap has been captured on CCTV and the footage shows the car falling from the flyover and then crushing a tree. A woman who was waiting for an autorickshaw under the flyover was killed due to the impact. The car driver has been admitted to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be critical. The impact was so strong that the tree was uprooted and some of the vehicles that were parked on the roadside were damaged. The deceased woman has been identified as Satyaveni aged 40 and Greater Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh for her family. Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said that the car was being driven at a speed of 99-104 kmph when the accident took place. The driver lost control of the vehicle at the corner.

#WATCH A car after losing control falls from flyover located at Biodiversity Junction, Raidurgam in Hyderabad; one pedestrian has lost her life in the incident, car driver and 2 others receive injuries; Case registered pic.twitter.com/Tjl8yPaC8g — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

He added that it is not advised to drive at speeds of over 40 kmph at the said flyover. He said that overspeeding is the cause of this accident and the Police will take adequate measures to prevent such mishaps. This is not the first time that an accident has taken place on the newly built flyover. On November 9th, two youth were killed after being hit by a car. The duo had stopped to take selfies but fell off the bridge when a car that was being driven by a man in an inebriated condition hit them.

People have complained that the sharp curve on the flyover is the main cause of accidents. In response to this, the Police Commissioner said that they would take all the necessary and safety measures and appealed to the people to drive carefully and stay in the speed limits.

Video source: ANI