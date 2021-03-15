Honey Singh Birthday: Car collection of one of the highest-paid music composers in India

Honey Singh is quite a household name in India and he did climb to those heights rather quickly as he rolled out some very catchy party tunes with his trademark 'yo yo, Honey Singh' tagline in them

Honey Singh became quite a household name in India rather quickly as he rolled out some very catchy party tunes with his trademark ‘yo yo, Honey Singh’ tagline in them to remind people of who wrote the song. Popularity like that brings you big paychecks and Singh did go on to become one of the highest-paid music composers. Enter: cars. If you’ve got a lot of money, where do you begin with spending it? Cars. The man now has a sizeable collection of cars that include top-of-the-line luxury saloons like the Rolls Royce Phantom and sports cars like the Audi R8 V10. Here’s a look at his collection:

Audi R8 V10: The R8 V10 is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that delivers 517 hp for 530 Nm, paired to a 7-speed twin-clutch DSG automatic transmission gearbox along with Quattro. The car boasts a top speed of 330 km/h and bears a hefty price tag of Rs 2.47 crore. Virat Kohli happens to have one of these as well.

Rolls Royce Phantom Series 2: Apparently Singh has never been seen in one of these but reports suggest he own a Phantom Series 2. This luxury saloon is one of the most expensive in the world and is known for its extreme luxury. It has a 6.8-litre V12 engine that generates 453 bhp allowing an electronically-restricted top speed of 240 km/h.

Also read: Adar Poonawalla’s car collection: A look at Serum CEO’s luxury cars as COVID vaccine supply begins

Audi Q7: Quite a favourite with celebrities in India, Audi Q7 is a premium SUV, powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine that makes 248 bhp and 370 Nm. The top speed of the Q7 is rated at 233 km/h while it boasts a sprint time from 0-100 km/h of 6.9 seconds. The Q7 is priced between Rs 69.21–81.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Jaguar XJL Supercharged: A special gift from Singh to his mum on the success of a Bollywood song he’d written, the XJL is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that makes 301 bhp and 689 Nm of torque. It does 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and is restricted at 250 km/h. Price tag? About Rs 1.1 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.