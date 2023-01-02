Honda’s new mid-size SUV India launch in 2023: Creta, Seltos rival

Honda is expected to snatch the curtains from its mid-size SUV around mid-2023, while the launch will take place during the festive season.

Honda has been working on a new SUV for India for a long time, that will keep the brand afloat in the Indian market for years to come. As per media reports the carmaker is expected to debut its new SUV around the middle of this year. Honda’s new SUV will compete directly with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

As of now, Honda is limited to four models on sale in the Indian market- the petrol-powered City and its hybrid version of course, Jazz, WR-V and the Amaze.

Honda midsize SUV: Design language

An updated version of the platform used by the Amaze in India will be used for Honda’s new mid-size SUV which will measure around 4.2-4.3 metres in length. The carmaker has not officially revealed further design details of the upcoming SUV. Honda revealed that the mid-size SUV will be specific to India.

Honda midsize SUV: Powertrain

The upcoming Honda mid-size SUV will get power from the 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine which also comes equipped with the fifth-gen Honda City. Good enough to produce a power output of 119bhp.

We can also expect the higher variants of the upcoming mid-size SUV to come with the 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol powertrain seen on the City e:HEV.

The transmission options for both powertrains could be similar to what’s currently offered in India – a five-speed manual and CVT for the 1.5-litre NA petrol as well as an e-drive transmission for strong-hybrid.

Honda midsize SUV: launch and rivals

According to media reports, Honda is expected to snatch the curtains from its mid-size SUV around mid-2023, while the launch will take place during the festive season.

After the launch it will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and also newer models like the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder that come with strong-hybrid powertrains.