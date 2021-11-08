Honda’s new mid-size concept SUV to be unveiled on 11th November: Coming to India?

Honda will unveil the concept version of its new mid-size SUV in Indonesia on November 11, 2021. Will this Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos-rival SUV come to India? Find out here!

By:November 8, 2021 4:09 PM
Honda mid-size SUV

Honda has teased its upcoming new mid-size SUV on its official social media handles. The concept version of this new mid-size SUV from Honda will make its global debut in Indonesia at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), scheduled to take place between November 11-21, 2021. While the Japanese manufacturer has been tight-lipped about the details of the product, Honda’s new mid-size SUV is expected to share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the seven-seater BR-V that was recently revealed in Indonesia.  

 

The teaser images of Honda’s new mid-size SUV reveal some of its exterior elements. At the front, it will get a high-raised bonnet, all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and flared wheel arches. The side profile will house the alloy wheels, roof rails, and the SUV is expected to measure around 4.1-4.2 metres in length. Moreover, it gets a sloping roofline towards the rear which gives it a coupe-like appeal. There are also LED taillamps along with a thin strip of LED running across the length of its boot. 

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Honda has not revealed any teaser images of its interiors yet but this mid-size SUV is expected to share its dashboard with the seven-seater BR-V. In terms of mechanicals, it is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 121hp of power and 145Nm of peak torque. The engine might be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 7-step CVT. This is the same powertrain that does its duty in the Honda BR-V too. The company might also offer a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine with Honda’s e:HEV technology in this mid-size SUV. 

Watch Video | 2020 Honda City Review:

Honda’s new mid-size SUV will make its global debut at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in its concept avatar while the production-spec version will be revealed later. Honda has previously revealed that it is working on an India-specific SUV to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc. but there are very minimal details about it. Also, there isn’t any official confirmation if the soon-to-be-unveiled mid-size SUV in Indonesia will make its way to India or not. 

