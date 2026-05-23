Honda ZR-V India Launch: Inside the Technology and Specifications of the Imported Hybrid SUV

Honda Cars India has expanded its domestic lineup with the flagship ZR-V strong-hybrid SUV. Imported as a CBU, the premium model showcases Honda’s Sports e:HEV powertrain and advanced global engineering.

On Friday, Honda Cars India expanded its domestic footprint. Dropping alongside the updated City (Rs 11.99 lakh onwards), the Honda ZR-V arrived as a fully imported flagship. Though its imported status will command a premium price tag due to high taxes – price will be announced soon, and customer deliveries in July – from a technical standpoint, the ZR-V is a sophisticated showcase of Honda’s latest global platform development and advanced efficiency, and offers Indian buyers a technology from the heart of Japan.

Design & architecture

Built around a low-slung and rigid monocoque design, the ZR-V is a departure from the traditional, upright proportions of conventional SUVs. The exterior has a fluid, aerodynamic silhouette, giving the impression of a low centre of gravity. Honda said that by minimising body roll through structural engineering rather than stiff suspension tuning – which turns the ride harsh – the ZR-V has sedan-like tarmac dynamics and sharp steering response, and will have a ground clearance good enough for Indian roads.

Strong-hybrid powertrain

At the heart of the ZR-V is Honda’s Sports e:HEV strong-hybrid powertrain. Unlike conventional parallel hybrid systems, this set-up pairs the 2.0-litre, direct-injection Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with an advanced dual-motor electric system. Operating primarily as an onboard electrical generator, the engine achieves a thermal efficiency of about 40% (regular petrol cars have 25-30% efficiency).

“This translates to linear power delivery and instant electric torque, bypassing the typical turbo-lag associated with turbocharged petrol engines,” said Kunal Behl, vice-president, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India. “It also has a good fuel efficiency of 22.8 km/litre.”

Drivers can also manage the driving physics via steering-wheel-mounted selector paddles, which adjust the rate of regenerative deceleration across multiple stages to recharge the lithium-ion battery on the move.

It doesn’t have a gear lever

A big change is that the cabin doesn’t have the traditional gear lever, but a button-operated shift-by-wire drive selector on a raised, floating centre pedestal. There is also a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9-inch infotainment unit with wireless smartphone mirroring, 12-speaker Bose sound system, and a panoramic sunroof.

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On the safety front, the ZR-V comes with Level 2 ADAS (called Honda Sensing), with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and collision mitigation automatic braking.

But it’s an imported car

The ZR-V, expected to be priced close to Rs 50 lakh, won’t be a mass-seller, but can elevate Honda’s brand equity in India. Behl said that it will be a distinct ‘halo car,’ shifting public perception from Honda being just a mass-market manufacturer of reliable sedans and SUVs to an engineering powerhouse capable of delivering world-class tech.

This strategy is similar to what Skoda achieved with the limited-edition Octavia RS and Volkswagen with the Golf GTI. While those cars targeted powerful petrol performance, the ZR-V is ultra-refined, high-performance eco-engineering, and is expected to ‘Elevate’ the technological appeal of its showrooms.