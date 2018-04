Honda WR-V has been one of their most successful ventures in the sub-continent putting Honda back on the map in the coveted compact SUV range. The WR-Vs unique design that builds more from the Jazz hatchback than an SUV body shape that is prevalent in the class has given it its own unique customer base. And while the WR-V, for the most part, is a practical efficient car you do tend to wish the structurally soundly designed chassis have a little more power, if not a dedicated hot version.

Well, Honda in Brazil seem to have decided to do exactly that, according to reports on Autocar, journalist’s turning up to drive the new Civic in Brazil were greeted by an almost Si version of the WR-V. With livery to match the WR-V will be powered by the newest generation of Honda’s 1.5-litre VTEC petrol engine, that has been turbocharged to push the power figure to an astonishing 165 hp. Although Honda engineers at the spot said the car could do as much as 211 hp by increasing the turbo boost pressure. Compared to the mild 90hp the India-spec WR-V petrol’s 1.2-litre engine promises to be a hoot around the track and maybe even some in city hooning. What is interesting, however, is that the production-spec variant of the WR-V in Brazil gets the 1.5-litre engine with 115 hp like the Honda city.

And it's not all mechanical this WR-V geta lowered suspension, larger 17-inch wheels and an enhanced braking package, not to mention racing style bucket seat. However, this WR-V is just a one-off car, designed to shock and awe, and is unlikely to make it to production. Although Honda could try a Brazilian spec WR-V in India as an option making it more competitive when compared to the likes of the Nexon and the EcoSport

Image Source: Autocar