Honda WR-V new diesel variant launched at Rs 9.95 lakh: Gets additional safety features

Honda Cars India has launched a new variant in WR-V's diesel line up priced at Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly introduced V grade has been positioned between the S and VX grades, HCIL said in a statement. It is equipped with premium exterior features such as headlamp integrated signature LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and position lamps, front fog lamps and gunmetal finish multi-spoke alloy wheel, among others, it said.

It has also added additional features such as like rear parking sensors, front passenger seat belt reminder, high-speed alert, speed sensing auto door lock, to the S and VX grades of WR-V, the company said.

"We are confident that the freshness added to WR-V line-up will be appreciated by our customers," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales, and Marketing, Rajesh Goel said. The new V grade comes with comfort and convenience features that include a 17.7cm touchscreen infotainment with navigation, steering mounted controls, one push start or stop button, it added.

Honda WR-V is available with two engine options - a 1.2-litre petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the petrol engine generates 88 hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm, the diesel engine produces 99 hp of power at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm. The WR-V is only available with manual transmission.

The WR-V comes in six colour options - Premium Amber Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Alabaster Silver Metallic, Carnelian Red Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic and White Orchid Pearl - with prices ranging from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 10.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

In related news, there are currently some great discounts on offer on Honda cars in India. One of the largest selling cars in India i.e. the C-segment sedan City is being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 45,000. On the other hand, Honda's flagship SUV in India, the CR-V is being offered with a staggering discount of Rs 2.25 lakh.