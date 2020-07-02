Honda WR-V BS6 launched: Ford Freestyle rival price, specs, features

The Honda WR-V facelift is available in two variants and with two engine options. There sadly is no automatic transmission available right now and the WR-V is costlier by around Rs 70,000.

By:Published: July 2, 2020 1:16 PM

Honda has launched the updated WR-V in the Indian market. The Japanese carmaker has been teasing the WR-V facelift from quite some time. Bookings too had started three months ago. However, due to the COVID-19 situation hampering production, Honda had to hold its launch plans. Now, the Honda WR-V facelift has been launched. The Honda WR-V BS6 price in India starts from Rs 8.49 lakh while the top-spec variant is for Rs 10.99 lakh, ex-showroom. These prices are Rs 40,000 for the petrol and Rs 70,000 approximately more than the BS4 models. Dealers are promising deliveries within a month. There are two variants on offer – SX and VX. Both though are loaded when compared to other competitors. The WR-V isn’t an SUV in the true form and will take on rivals like the Ford Freestyle. Given the price bracket, it also rubs shoulders with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and others.

The grille of the car has been altered and there are now LED projector headlights as well as LED fog lamps on the VX variant. Honda has also added a new upholstery and embedded simcard-based navigation. There is also Wifi-based live traffic support that is being offered. The 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system continues like before but gets standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Honda has added a front armrest storage area that the company claims will swallow a large tablet device. Honda persists with the touchscreen-based automatic climate control system.

In terms of powertrains, the new Honda WR-V gets the same set of engines as before but with BS6 compliance. The petrol engine makes 90hp and 110Nm while the diesel motor produces 100hp and 200Nm. Both are available only with manual transmissions – 5-speed for the petrol and six for the diesel. The claimed fuel efficiency is down from before and is now 16.5kmpl for the petrol and 23.7kmpl for the diesel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda WR-V BS6 launched: Ford Freestyle rival price, specs, features

Honda WR-V BS6 launched: Ford Freestyle rival price, specs, features

Post lockdown recovery: Royal Enfield sells 36,510 bikes in June, nearly twice than May

Post lockdown recovery: Royal Enfield sells 36,510 bikes in June, nearly twice than May

June 2020 two-wheeler sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 4.5 lakh bikes & scooters followed by Bajaj, Honda

June 2020 two-wheeler sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 4.5 lakh bikes & scooters followed by Bajaj, Honda

Porsche India director, Pavan Shetty, resigns: Ashish Kaul takes over as the interim

Porsche India director, Pavan Shetty, resigns: Ashish Kaul takes over as the interim

2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: 5 ways both beat each other

2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: 5 ways both beat each other

2020 Honda City Review: Hits & Misses of Hyundai Verna Rival

2020 Honda City Review: Hits & Misses of Hyundai Verna Rival

Exclusive! Hero Electric's AE-47 bike India launch delayed: New timeline, reasons explained

Exclusive! Hero Electric's AE-47 bike India launch delayed: New timeline, reasons explained

June 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata top sales chart with hatchbacks

June 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata top sales chart with hatchbacks

Exchange any bike, scooter with Ather electric scooter: Ather Energy, CredR join hands

Exchange any bike, scooter with Ather electric scooter: Ather Energy, CredR join hands

Force Motors gives Andhra govt 1,000 Traveller ambulances: COVID-19 testing, transport ventilator-enabled

Force Motors gives Andhra govt 1,000 Traveller ambulances: COVID-19 testing, transport ventilator-enabled

2021 Kia Carnival MPV spotted on road for the first time: Innova Crysta rival looks stunning!

2021 Kia Carnival MPV spotted on road for the first time: Innova Crysta rival looks stunning!

Simple Mark 2 'smart' electric scooter to launch in Feb 2021: 280 km range, 100 kph top speed

Simple Mark 2 'smart' electric scooter to launch in Feb 2021: 280 km range, 100 kph top speed

Volvo Car Group partners with Waymo for driverless electric cab service

Volvo Car Group partners with Waymo for driverless electric cab service

Nissan Magnite compact SUV teased: Maruti Brezza rival world premiere this month

Nissan Magnite compact SUV teased: Maruti Brezza rival world premiere this month

Facelifted Bentley Bentayga unveiled: India-bound car gets updated engine, enhanced features

Facelifted Bentley Bentayga unveiled: India-bound car gets updated engine, enhanced features

Citroen C4 crossover details revealed: Funky looks, all-electric version and more

Citroen C4 crossover details revealed: Funky looks, all-electric version and more

Lockdown car sales in June 2020: MG Motor India sold 2,012 units of Hector and ZS EV SUVs

Lockdown car sales in June 2020: MG Motor India sold 2,012 units of Hector and ZS EV SUVs

5 important changes in the Honda Livo BS6: New engine, features, price

5 important changes in the Honda Livo BS6: New engine, features, price

Harley-Davidson India holds Eastern H.O.G. Rally virtually: Launches Low Rider S

Harley-Davidson India holds Eastern H.O.G. Rally virtually: Launches Low Rider S

Car sales in lockdown: Toyota sold 3,866 units in June 2020, shows signs of recovery!

Car sales in lockdown: Toyota sold 3,866 units in June 2020, shows signs of recovery!