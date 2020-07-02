Honda WR-V BS6 launched: Ford Freestyle rival price, specs, features

The Honda WR-V facelift is available in two variants and with two engine options. There sadly is no automatic transmission available right now and the WR-V is costlier by around Rs 70,000.

Honda has launched the updated WR-V in the Indian market. The Japanese carmaker has been teasing the WR-V facelift from quite some time. Bookings too had started three months ago. However, due to the COVID-19 situation hampering production, Honda had to hold its launch plans. Now, the Honda WR-V facelift has been launched. The Honda WR-V BS6 price in India starts from Rs 8.49 lakh while the top-spec variant is for Rs 10.99 lakh, ex-showroom. These prices are Rs 40,000 for the petrol and Rs 70,000 approximately more than the BS4 models. Dealers are promising deliveries within a month. There are two variants on offer – SX and VX. Both though are loaded when compared to other competitors. The WR-V isn’t an SUV in the true form and will take on rivals like the Ford Freestyle. Given the price bracket, it also rubs shoulders with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and others.

The grille of the car has been altered and there are now LED projector headlights as well as LED fog lamps on the VX variant. Honda has also added a new upholstery and embedded simcard-based navigation. There is also Wifi-based live traffic support that is being offered. The 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system continues like before but gets standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Honda has added a front armrest storage area that the company claims will swallow a large tablet device. Honda persists with the touchscreen-based automatic climate control system.

In terms of powertrains, the new Honda WR-V gets the same set of engines as before but with BS6 compliance. The petrol engine makes 90hp and 110Nm while the diesel motor produces 100hp and 200Nm. Both are available only with manual transmissions – 5-speed for the petrol and six for the diesel. The claimed fuel efficiency is down from before and is now 16.5kmpl for the petrol and 23.7kmpl for the diesel.

