Honda will not phase out diesel engines post BS-VI implementation

When leading automobile manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors have announced the discontinuation of diesel engines from their portfolio post-BS-VI implementation (smaller capacity diesel engines in case of Tata Motors), Honda Car India will continue retailing the same by upgrading its present line-up to meet the new emission regulations. The Japanese automaker currently has two diesel engine in its portfolio. These include a 1.5-litre i-DTEC and a 1.6-litre i-DTEC unit. The former is available in the Amaze, WR-V, BR-V and City while the later powers the Civic and the CR-V.

Honda has confirmed that it is going to launch BS-VI complaint diesel as well as petrol engines in India starting the fourth quarter of the current fiscal. "From our experience, for the fuel choice among petrol or diesel, 80 per cent of customers make a rational choice based on consideration of driving distance and recovery period. However, there are still 20 per cent customers who make an emotional choice towards a particular fuel," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing & Sales) Rajesh Goel told PTI.

The company will take care of these 20 per cent emotional choice buyers as well, he added. Goel acknowledged that fuel dynamics will change after BS-VI implementation from the next year with a price gap increasing between petrol and diesel models. "But we believe the demand for diesel will not vanish immediately. Therefore, we will continue to offer the diesel models in line with market demand and gradually move towards future alternatives," he said.

Goel said the company's progress towards implementation of safety regulations and BS-VI regulations was on course. "Smooth run-out of BS-IV vehicles and switch over to BSVI vehicles will be a key task during this financial year. HCIL will progressively introduce BS-VI compliant models from the fourth quarter of this fiscal," he said.

As for the recently launched models such as Civic and CR-V, petrol variants are already complying with BS-VI norms, he added.

Diesel engines will get significantly expensive post the implementation of BS-VI emission regulations due to the additional hardware required for them to meet the stringent norms. As a result of this, several carmakers in India are contemplating the future of oil-burners in their portfolio. Maruti Suzuki has already announced that it is going to completely phase out diesel engines from its portfolio. Tata Motors, on the other hand, has said that it will discontinue diesel engines from its compact cars. On the other hand, Ford will continue selling diesel engines post-April 2020, the deadline for BS-VI upgradation.

Inputs: PTI