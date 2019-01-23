Honda to unveil new electric car prototype at Geneva Motor Show in March, to launch later this year

Honda have confirmed that a new electric vehicle (EV) prototype will be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show due to be held in March this year. The Japanese car manufacturer has also unveiled an early sketch of the new EV, which looks very similar to the previous Honda Urban EV concept that was first unveiled during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Honda say that the new EV is the next step in the manufacturer's commitment for two-thirds of European sales to feature electrified technology by 2025.

According to Honda, the new electric vehicle is developed with a focus on functionality and purpose, which is very visible in the unique design in the sketch. The image highlights a clear link to Honda’s Urban EV Concept initially shown at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The debut is a further demonstration of Honda’s ‘Electric Vision’, a commitment that two-thirds of European sales will feature electrified technology by 2025. A mass production version of the car will be on sale later in the year.

The final production version of the new Honda EV is not expected to be very different than the one that will be unveiled in Geneva. Honda has had a bit of a habit of keeping cars looking a lot like the concept and it will hopefully follow the trend with the Geneva EV concept. We hope it does since the Urban EV was rather a good blend of retro and modern designing.

Honda Urban EV also had a striking interior with a full-length display, however, the production version of the new EV may not feature that large a screen. We'll find out when the Geneva Motor Show commences. The previous concept also had virtual door mirrors.

In August last year, Honda unveiled the Everus EV Concept, an all-electric SUV, at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show. It based on Honda HR-V subcompact crossover SUV and the overall design is similar to it in many ways but the front end has been distinguished substantially.

China will not be the only focus for Honda electric car division. The Japanese automaker launched Honda Clarity Electric in the US last year and is set to launch the production version of its Urban EV Concept in Europe this year.