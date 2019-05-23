Honda to recall 1.37 lakh units of the 2019 CR-V for airbag malfunction

A total of 1,37,000 units of the 2019 Honda CR-V will be recalled in the United States due to airbag malfunctioning. The recall comes after three injuries were reported in six separate incidents of sudden deployment of the driver side airbag without the vehicle suffering a crash. Honda Motor Co is going to replace the steering wheel wire harnesses and supplemental restraint system cable reels of the affected vehicles. So far, there hasn't been any reported crash because of these deployments.

The figure of 1.37 lakh includes 1,18,000 units in the United States along with 19,000 in Korea and Canada. Honda said that Metal burrs on the interior surface of the steering wheel may result in damage that could lead to a short circuit and overheating of components. This recall is not to be confused with the series of recalls that Honda had conducted over the past 10 years which affected over 2.1 crore vehicles globally with defective Takata airbag inflators. In the United States, this recall constituted of a total of 1.2 crore vehicles. The fault resulted in the death of 14 deaths in the country. Honda also said it was recalling 19,000 U.S. vehicles that may have had Takata inflator replacement kits that were improperly installed before May 2018.

The 2019 Honda CR-V was launched in India last year. It retails in India in-between the prices of Rs 28.27 lakh to Rs 32.77 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a 1.6-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. Transmission options include a CVT automatic for the petrol and a 9-speed torque converter for the diesel derivative. It competes with the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan. So far there hasn't been any communication for Honda Car India if the Indian units of this SUV are affected with the airbag malfunctioning or not.

Inputs: Reuters