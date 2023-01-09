Honda teases new SUV: Creta, Seltos rival to debut in 2023

The Japanese carmaker has released the first teaser sketch of its upcoming compact SUV for the Indian market, which is poised to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos etc.

With the SUV segment witnessing a robust growth, Honda Cars had realised the need to add a SUV to its Indian portfolio. The Japanese carmaker has now released the first teaser sketch of its upcoming compact SUV for the Indian market, which is poised to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos etc.

Honda all-new SUV : Powertrain

The all-new SUV has been under development in the recent past and will debut in the festive season later this year, as confirmed by the brand. It is expected to share the 1.5-litre petrol engine from the fifth-gen City, which churns out 119.34 bhp. Further, it might also feature a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol trim, like what we have seen in the City e:HEV.

The mid-size SUV segment has been registering growth month after month and accounts to over 35,000 sales every month. Honda, which does not have even a single SUV in its Indian lineup, has been on the backfoot considering the potential of the growing market.

The company currently offers Jazz, Amaze, WR-V, City 4th gen, City 5th gen, and the all-new City hybrid on our shores. It is interesting to note that by April 2023, the company will have to bid adieu to Jazz, WR-V, City 4th gen, and the diesel variants of the Amaze and City 5th gen as the new BS6 phase 2 norms are all-set to come into effect.

That said, with a majority of Honda cars having their last dances in the Indian market, the company needs to add new products to its lineup. The automaker’s market share, at present, stands at 2.51 percent, while it registered the sales of over 95,000 units in 2022. Upon its launch, this all-new mid-size SUV could be the game changer for Honda in India.