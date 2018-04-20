Honda Small Car Concept: Why this Brio based Hot hatch could do well in India!

There’s a hot new Honda in the South East Asian market, and it’s just been unveiled at the 2018 Indonesia International Motor Show, Honda calls it the Small RS concept and it sounds like something that would fit right in, in the Indian market. Although unlike the one shown at the Motor show the one that small concept might come to India sans the RS moniker.

At the motor show, the Small RS concept gets Phoenix Orange Pearl paint, a body kit, vents on the fenders, large all-black alloy wheels, a hood scoop, blacked-out trim elements and gets design cues on its front-end from the facelifted Honda Jazz. There’s even a faux diffuser to keep up the hot new Brio replacement RS theme.We expect this car to also be running a turbocharged version of Honda’s 1.2litre engine like the previous Brio RS that was made for the Thai market, which was powered by a four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 89hp and 109Nm of torque and can be had with a five-speed manual or a CVT.

While Honda stays tight-lipped on the specs of the hot new hatch, sans the racy bits this is likely to the base for the present Brio’s successor. But as much as we would love to have a hot new Brio, as of now Honda does not have the Brio’s successor included in their plans for India as of now. Although, Honda will be adding a number of new and updated models to their portfolio, starting with the new Honda Amaze Watch out for our review of the new Amaze later this month! At the Auto Expo 2018, Honda cars showcased its new generation Honda Amaze and the new Honda Civic along with 2018 Honda CR-V that due for a market debut in FY 2018-19.

We think, that with Tata's Tiago JTP coming soon, and the likes of the 100 hp Baleno RS already doing pretty decent sales number, the Honda might fit right into the market.