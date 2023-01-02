Honda sells 95,022 cars in India in 2022: Records 7% YoY growth

Honda Car Sales 2022: Honda Cars India managed to sell 95,022 units last year, recording a YoY growth of 7 percent. The company’s current portfolio includes the Honda City, Amaze, Jazz, City e:HEV and WR-V.

Honda Cars India has revealed its sales figures for the calendar year 2022. The Indian arm of this Japanese car manufacturer managed to sell 95,022 units last year, recording a YoY growth of 7 percent. In 2021, the company’s total car sales stood at 89,152 units. Honda’s current product line-up includes the City, Amaze, Jazz, City e:HEV and WR-V.

Honda Car India December 2022 Sales:

Honda registered domestic sales of 7,062 units in December 2022. Its sales declined by 11.4 percent as in December 2021, it managed to sell 7,973 units. The export numbers for the company stood at 1,388 units last month and at 1,165 units in December 2021.

Sharing thoughts on Honda’s overall yearly performance in 2022, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The year 2022 has been positive for HCIL as our domestic volume grew by 7% and export volume by 43%. Honda City and Amaze continue to drive volumes for HCIL and have posted strong performance in the year 2022. We had to realign our targets due to chip shortage which impacted our production throughout the year.”

He further added, “We have stepped into the new year 2023 with renewed optimism assured by the positive performance of last year. As the overall environment continues to be encouraging and positive, the key to success will also depend on how disruptions like chip shortage are controlled to minimize business impact.”

