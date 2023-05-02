Honda sells 5,313 cars in April 2023: Domestic sales decline by 32.5 percent

Honda Car Sales April 2023: Honda Cars India sold 5,313 units last month, recording a YoY decline of 32.5 percent. The company is gearing up to launch a new mid-size SUV soon.

Honda Cars India has revealed its sales figures for the month of April 2023. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese car manufacturer managed to sell 5,313 units in the domestic market last month, recording a YoY decline of 32.5 percent. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 7,874 units. The detailed sales figures are mentioned in the table below.

Honda April 2023 Car Sales: YoY vs MoM comparison

Time period April’23 April’22 YoY Growth March’23 MoM Growth Domestic sales 5,313 7,874 -32.5% 6,692 -20.6%

Honda Cars India managed to sell 5,313 units in April 2023, recording a 32.5 percent YoY and 20.6 percent MoM decline in sales. In April 2022, its domestic sales stood at 7,874 units while in March this year, the company sold 6,692 units. Talking about exports, Honda exported 2,363 units in April 2023 which is slightly higher than the 2,042 units exported in April 2022.

Honda mid-size SUV coming soon:

Honda’s India line-up currently includes the City and Amaze sedans only. The company will introduce an all-new mid-size SUV in June this year that will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Honda’s new SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre hybrid unit, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an e-CVT.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “Our sales results for the month of April’23 are in line with our plan. The strong safety package of the New City with the inclusion of Advanced Driver Assist System – Honda Sensing in almost all variants of the model have been appreciated by the customers. We are pleased to start the new financial year with positive consumer sentiment and healthy market demand.”

