Honda sells 4,864 cars in July 2023: Elevate SUV’s launch in September

Honda Car Sales July 2023: Honda Cars India sold 4,864 units last month, recording a YoY decline of 28.3 percent. The company will announce the prices of its Creta-rival mid-size SUV, Elevate, in September.

Honda Cars India has revealed its sales figures for the month of July 2023. The Indian arm of this Japanese car manufacturer managed to sell 4,864 units in the domestic market last month, recording a YoY decline of 28.3 percent. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 6,784 units. The detailed sales figures are mentioned in the table below.

Honda July 2023 Car Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period July’23 July’22 YoY Growth June’23 MoM Growth Domestic sales 4,864 6,784 -28.3% 5,080 -4.2% Exports 1,112 2,104 -47.1% 2,112 -47.3%

Honda Cars India managed to sell 4,864 units in July 2023, recording a 28.3 percent YoY and 4.2 percent MoM decline in sales. In July 2022, its domestic sales stood at 6,784 units while in June this year, the company sold 5,080 units. Talking about exports, Honda exported 1,112 units in July 2023 which is down by over 47 percent compared to the 2,104 units exported in July 2022.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India said, “We have witnessed a positive demand trend in July’23 with our two strong models, the City and Amaze continuing to perform well in their segments. Adding to this has been our new offering the Elevate which has generated a lot of interest in the market since its global unveil.”

He further added, “The Elevate production has started from the end of July and we will soon begin the despatches from the factory. We are confident that this much-awaited SUV will develop as a strong pillar to drive the demand trend for HCIL, fostering its growth and bringing festive cheer to the industry at its launch.”

