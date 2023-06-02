Honda sells 4,660 cars in May 2023: Elevate SUV’s India debut on June 6

Honda Car Sales May 2023: Honda Cars India sold 4,660 units last month, recording a YoY decline of 43 percent. The company will unveil its Creta-rival mid-size SUV, Elevate, on June 6.

Honda Cars India has revealed its sales figures for the month of May 2023. The Indian arm of this Japanese car manufacturer managed to sell 4,660 units in the domestic market last month, recording a YoY decline of 43 percent. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 8,188 units. The detailed sales figures are mentioned in the table below.

Honda May 2023 Car Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period May’23 May’22 YoY Growth April’23 MoM Growth Domestic sales 4,660 8,188 -43% 5,313 -12.2% Exports 587 1,997 -70.6% 2,363 -75%

Honda Cars India managed to sell 4,660 units in May 2023, recording a 43 percent YoY and 12.2 percent MoM decline in sales. In May 2022, its domestic sales stood at 8,188 units while in April this year, the company sold 5,313 units. Talking about exports, Honda exported 587 units in May 2023 which is down by 70 percent compared to the 1,997 units exported in May 2022.

Honda Elevate SUV (Representative image)

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India said, “Our sales for the month of May’23 was in line with our plan. The Amaze and City continued to perform well and get strong customer preference. Along with this, we are gearing up for the world premiere of our upcoming new SUV model Honda Elevate.”

He further added, “The new Honda SUV is garnering a lot of attention in the market from the customers across our network and platforms. We are confident that it will be well received by the consumers.” It’s worth mentioning that the Honda Elevate SUV will make its global debut in India on June 6. The Elevate will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

